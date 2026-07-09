Delaware

KC And The Sunshine Band

If there was a People’s Choice Award for the band that consistently brings the most joy to audiences, KC and the Sunshine Band would win it. Led by Harry Wayne “K.C.” Casey, they come to the stage with a catalog of 70s dancefloor classics including “Get Down Tonight,” “That’s the Way (I Like It),” “(Shake, Shake, Shake) Shake Your Booty” and “I’m Your Boogie Man.” Despite all their success, KC and the Sunshine Band have only earned Grammy recognition as part of the soundtrack of “Saturday Night Fever.” C’mon, National Academy of Recording Arts and Sciences, make it right and give the group the official recognition they’ve earned. They make a tour stop in Delaware on Friday night.

New Jersey

Color Me Badd: Twilight Music Series

Where : Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J.

: Cooper River Park, N. Park Drive, Pennsauken, N.J. When : Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m.

: Thursday, July 9, 7:30 p.m. – 11 p.m. How much: Free

After scoring big in the ‘90s with crossover hits including “I Wanna Sex You Up,” “I Adore Mi Amor” and “All 4 Love” from their triple platinum debut “C.M.B.,” the R&B and new jack swing group quartet featuring Bryan Abrams, Mark Calderon, Sam Watters and Kevin Thornton had a messy breakup, disbanding in 1998. But the show must go on, and they reformed in 2010 with Calderon as the sole remaining original member. The hits remain the same, and the latest configuration will perform outdoors in South Jersey for free Thursday.

Dave Matthews Band

Where : Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J.

: Freedom Mortgage Pavilion, 1 Harbour Blvd., Camden, N.J. When : Friday, July 10, Saturday, July 11, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 10, Saturday, July 11, 7:30 p.m. How much: $69.50 and up

Dave Matthews Band fans don’t have an official nickname like the Deadheads and Parrotheads, but they do share a similar devotion. Fans travel far and wide to see the group that’s arguably holding down the contemporary jam band genre. They’re the kind of group that doesn’t need a current hit to sell out shows. The DMB 2026 Summer Tour continues its annual tradition of playing major outdoor venues across the U.S., including a two-night stop in South Jersey, before concluding with its long-running Labor Day weekend shows at The Gorge Amphitheatre in Washington. While the response to the band’s most recent studio album, “Walk Around the Moon” (2023), was mixed, the live experience remains the centerpiece of DMB’s legacy.

Special Events

The Great American Tailgate

Where : National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St.

: National Liberty Museum, 321 Chestnut St. When : Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Thursday, July 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: $76 and up

It’s a good time to be at the National Liberty Museum, as the national conversation about freedom and rights is a big part of the ongoing America250 celebration. This fundraising event was conceived as a way to bring diverse people together around those conversations while providing elevated takes on classic tailgate food. The museum’s current exhibits focus on assembly and its place throughout our history. Tickets support the museum and its programming and exhibits, so keep that in mind as this is a pricier tailgate than the ones you may be used to.

Stroll After Hours in Manayunk

Where : Main Street, Manayunk

: Main Street, Manayunk When : Every Thursday through July 30, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Every Thursday through July 30, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Get your stroll on in Manayunk on Thursday nights through the end of the month. Music, food trucks, movie screenings, kid-friendly activations and retail and food specials will populate Main Street during the summer series. Portions of Grape and Cotton streets, from Cresson to Main, will be closed to traffic, while Main Street will group its activities in various clusters. The series kicks off with a live performance from local band Ridge Runners and a showing of “Kicking and Screaming” once the sun sets.

Blobfest

Where : Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa.

: Colonial Theater, 227 Bridge St., Phoenixville, Pa. When : Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12

: Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 12 How much: Various prices

Blobfest returns with its annual celebration inspired by “The Blob,” the 1958 cult film that helped put Phoenixville on the map. Now in its 27th year, it pays tribute to the film’s legacy with screenings, the ever-popular “Run-Out”, costume contests, The Blob Ball, a street fair and kids’ carnival and themed programming for fans of vintage horror and pop culture. This year’s “Cirque du Blobfest” theme adds a new carnival-inspired twist, along with the inaugural Dinner en Blob, a playful take on Diner en Blanc, where guests dress in red instead of white.

Philly Phlotilla

Where : Viewing only from Walnut Street Dock at Schuylkill Banks, the Schuylkill River Trail Boardwalk or South Street Bridge

: Viewing only from Walnut Street Dock at Schuylkill Banks, the Schuylkill River Trail Boardwalk or South Street Bridge When : Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m.

: Saturday, July 11, 1 p.m. How much: Sold out

The America250 Paddle, also known as the Philly Phlotilla, turns the Schuylkill River into a waterway tribute to the nation’s founding. Though it’s now sold out for participants, you can still watch over 100 kayakers in red, white and blue make their way down an 8-mile stretch of river through Center City, creating a festive procession that can be viewed from the city’s bridges, the Schuylkill River Trail, and other river-adjacent gathering points. The flotilla goes from the Walnut Street Dock to Fort Mifflin, where it ends with a party on land.

Celebrate Mantua

Where : Miles Mack Playground, 732 N. 36th St.

: Miles Mack Playground, 732 N. 36th St. When : Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.

: Saturday, July 11, 11 a.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free

The free community dance festival showcases the creativity, talent and cultural history of West Philadelphia through a full day of performances, movement and community celebration. Produced by Dance Iquail!, the annual event grew out of the organization’s 2020 “Art Thrives from Black Lives” performance march. This year’s festival features free dance classes, drill team performances, a community dance party, food trucks, local vendors and an evening performance headlined by local ensembles including Philadanco!, Native Nations Dance Theater, Universal African Dance and Drum Ensemble, and DanceIquail! Read more from WHYY’s Peter Crimmins on the festival and its history.

Ben Franklin Bridge 100th anniversary celebration

Where : Ben Franklin Bridge, 1 Ben Franklin Bridge, N.J., Pa.

: Ben Franklin Bridge, 1 Ben Franklin Bridge, N.J., Pa. When : Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 11, 10 a.m. – 2:30 p.m. How much: Free with registration

The Benjamin Franklin Bridge marks one hundred years with a centennial anniversary celebration that reflects both its history and its ongoing importance. Commissioned in 1919 by the Delaware River Bridge Joint Commission to meet growing demand for a permanent crossing between the two cities, the span — originally named the Delaware River Bridge — was constructed over four years, opening in 1926. At the time, it was the longest suspension bridge in the world, carrying automobiles, trolleys, pedestrians, and even horse-drawn carriages. Renamed in 1955 to honor Benjamin Franklin, the bridge has remained a vital corridor ever since. The bridge will close temporarily to celebrate with live music, historical exhibits, a pop-up museum, food trucks, family-friendly activities and the rare chance to walk the bridge itself.

Arts and culture

‘Ain’t Misbehavin’’

Where : People’s Light 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa.

: People’s Light 39 Conestoga Road, Malvern, Pa. When : Through Sunday, Aug. 16

: Through Sunday, Aug. 16 How much: $33 and up

Based on the music of legendary jazz pianist, composer and entertainer Thomas “Fats” Waller, the Tony Award-winning musical is presented at People’s Light in association with the Arkansas Repertory Theatre. The original Broadway production starring the late Nell Carter debuted in 1978, earning the Tony Award for best musical. Specially themed nights will be offered during the six-week run, including a BBQ and Blues gathering with live musicians, and ones with relaxed performances, American Sign Language interpretation, audio description, open captioning and smart-caption glasses.

Summer One-Act Bonanza

Where : Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane

: Old Academy Players, 3554 Indian Queen Lane When : Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m.

: Friday, July 10 – Sunday, July 19, Fridays and Saturdays at 8 p.m., Sundays at 2 p.m. How much: $25

Old Academy Players closes its season with the longstanding community theater tradition that showcases a collection of original and contemporary short comedies from emerging and established playwrights. The 2026 lineup is an evening of seven one-act plays, including “Shut Up and Listen,” “Crowbar,” “Leo/Lisa” and “Unboxed,” set everywhere from a therapist’s office to Leonardo da Vinci’s studio. New for this year’s production are several debut directors and performers alongside returning Old Academy veterans, including company member and playwright Jerry Jennings, whose original work is featured in the festival.

Wellness

Morning meditations

Where : Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa.

: Laurel Hill Cemetery West, 225 Belmont Ave., Bala Cynwyd, Pa. When : Saturday, July 11, 10:30 – 11:30 p.m.

: Saturday, July 11, 10:30 – 11:30 p.m. How much: $2 – $20

Laurel Hill Cemetery’s Morning Meditations offers a peaceful opportunity to experience one of the Philly area’s most historic green spaces in a new way. Led by energy guide and therapist Asia IrgangLaden, this experience combines guided meditation, gentle movement, breathwork and optional journaling in an outdoor setting designed to encourage reflection and connection with nature. Part of Laurel Hill’s expanding health and wellness series, the program reflects its mission of reimagining historic cemeteries as places for learning, recreation and renewal.

Comedy

Variety Pack Comedy Festival 3

Where : Louis Bluver Theatre @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Louis Bluver Theatre @ The Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Thursday, July 9 – Monday, July 13

: Thursday, July 9 – Monday, July 13 How much: Various prices

Variety Pack Comedy launched last year as a workshopping comedy troupe to bridge the gap between amateur and professional comedy shows. Its biannual comedy series includes 15 different productions that appeal to a variety of audiences, along with practical workshops for area creatives. The shows include a kid’s improv performance, a comic seance, a brunch talk show and even a polyamory dating show, where you can apply to be a contestant. Prepare to laugh.

Music

Patti Labelle with Avery Sunshine

Where : Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive.

: Dell Music Center, 2400 Strawberry Mansion Drive. When : Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m.

: Thursday, July 9, 7 p.m. How much: $79.50

Living legend and homegrown treasure Patti Labelle is blessing the city with a rare local concert. The 82-year-old is close to being atop the list of Philly artists with the longest continuous career, but South Philly’s Chubby Checker has her beat by a few years. But Patti was born here, if that matters … and it should. Given her staying power, she’s arguably the vocal godmother to all contemporary female singers, including Chester’s Avery Sunshine, the singer/songwriter who’ll open for her at tonight’s concert.

Alex Warren Finding Family on The Road Tour

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena (formerly Wells Fargo Arena), 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m.

: Friday, July 10, 7:30 p.m. How much: $92 and up

Yes, you can make it from TikTok to arena tours. Ascending folk/rock star Alex Warren is living proof. After gaining over 20 million followers while with the collective Hype House, he signed to Atlantic Records in 2022. Then came the viral success of his 2025 hit “Ordinary” and his 21-track debut “You’ll Be Alright, Kid.” Warren’s next, “Wildchild,” comes out on Aug. 28. In the meantime, you can check him out on the Finding Family on The Road tour, stopping through Philly on Friday night. Noah Cyrus, yup, Miley’s sister, is coming along.

American Football

Some people want happy songs when they’re feeling down, and others want to listen to the saddest music possible. To each his own, but if you fall into the emo category, American Football’s got you. Formed in Illinois in 1997, the band’s self-titled 1999 debut, known to fans as “LP1,” grew from a cult favorite into one of the influential albums of its time. After reuniting in 2014, the band released projects in 2016 and 2019. Their latest self-titled album, “LP4,” was released this year. As for the band’s seemingly ironic moniker, according to drummer Steve Lamos, it was just a quirky observation that ended up sticking. It’s worked out for three decades, and you can see for yourself at their Philly tour stop.

Louis Tomlinson: How Did We Get Here? World Tour

Where : The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave.

: The Mann Center, 5201 Parkside Ave. When : Saturday, July 11, 7 p.m.

: Saturday, July 11, 7 p.m. How much: $94.10

Going from boy band member to a solo career is no easy feat, but Louis Tomlinson has managed to do it gracefully. He’s now released three solo projects post his tenure in One Direction, one of the best-selling boy bands of all time. Since launching his own career, the British singer-songwriter has scored three top 10 albums, including his most recent release, “How Did I Get Here?” He stops in Philly on the tour in support of the project, which features the catchy just-in-time-for-summer single “Lemonade.”

Rick Ross & The Renaissance Orchestra – ‘Port of Miami’ 20th Anniversary Tour

Hip hop fans know that Rick Ross is the bawse, and this 20th anniversary tour celebrates his debut album “Port of Miami” in grand style. While he’ll always be the star, the real draw of this concert may be the Renaissance Orchestra. They are the Atlanta-based collective backing him up for the tour. Their videos have gone viral as they can switch styles from jazz to classical to pop to rock, R&B, and obviously, hip-hop. But of course, Ross will be the focal point; just don’t be surprised if the orchestra steals some of the show.

Todd Rundgren

Hello, it’s he, Todd Rundgren, one of rock’s most inventive singer-songwriters and producers, coming to the area for a two-night stand. The 2021 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductee is known to casual fans for his enduring hits, including “Hello It’s Me,” “I Saw the Light,” and “Can We Still Be Friends. But his production innovations led to collaborations with artists including Patti Smith, Grand Funk Railroad and Hall & Oates. One of his biggest achievements is his work on Meat Loaf’s “Bat Out of Hell,” one of the best-selling albums of all time. Rundgren’s latest single is “The Walls Came Down,” but his huge catalogue will be the highlight of the shows.