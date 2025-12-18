It’s the last weekend before a jampacked holiday week, and Philly is doing it big! Grammy Award winner CeCe Winans is bringing her Christmas tour to The Met Philadelphia, joined by sisters Angie and Debbie. On Friday, Del Arts Nights: ‘A Jazz Before Christmas’ brings the John Maurice Restrepo Quartet to the Delaware Art Museum. And close out your shopping list Saturday at Underground Arts, where the Pancakes & Booze Christmas Market pairs carbs, cocktails and more than 50 local artists in a laid-back, art-forward take on the holiday market.

On Sunday, Tuba Christmas returns to the Kimmel Center, uniting low-brass musicians in the local version of the global event. Seasonal change is noted at Glen Foerd during its Winter Solstice Celebration, and the Trans-Siberian Orchestra is closing things out with an energetic weekend concert finale.

Delaware | New Jersey | Special Events | Arts & Culture | Wellness | Music

Delaware

Del Arts Nights: ‘A Jazz Before Christmas’ with John Maurice Restrepo Quartet

Where : Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del.

: Delaware Art Museum, 2301 Kentmere Parkway, Wilmington, Del. When : Friday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 19, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. How much: Free

By definition, museums are beautiful spaces, and during the holidays, they are often outfitted with festive decor. The Delaware Art Museum adds to the seasonal cheer with a pre-Christmas event that’s an extension of its Del Arts Nights series. The John Maurice Restrepo quartet will bring their holiday music repertoire to the museum for a special event in honor of the season. Food and drink are available for purchase, and admission to the galleries is included.

New Jersey

Christmas in Concert

Where : The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J.

: The Borgata Hotel, Casino and Spa, 1 Borgata Way, Atlantic City, N.J. When : Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, Sunday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m., 7 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 20, Sunday, Dec. 21, 4 p.m., 7 p.m. How much: $20 and up

This stage production adds to the array of holiday-themed shows in the region, offering a fresh take on favorites that encourages the audience to sing along. Whether you’re out with friends, family, on a preholiday date night or just looking for a festive, immersive experience, the show is seasonal entertainment for all ages.

Special Events

An American Celtic Christmas

Jamison, the Philadelphia-based Celtic rock band known for fusing traditional Irish reels with rock, reggae, pop and hip-hop, launched the show in 2012 as a way to blend their energetic sound with holiday classics and world-class Irish dance. What started as a seasonal experiment has grown into an annual event featuring guest musicians and dancers alongside Jamison’s dynamic lineup. The band released a holiday album based on music from the show in 2020.

Tuba Christmas

Where : Commonwealth Plaza at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St.

: Commonwealth Plaza at the Kimmel Center, 300 S. Broad St. When : Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Sunday, Dec. 21, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free with RSVP

Every holiday season, Tuba Christmas brings together tuba, euphonium, sousaphone and other low brass players for a celebration of community and sound. Conceived in 1974 by legendary tubist Harvey Phillips as a tribute to his teacher William J. Bell, who was born on Christmas Day, the event spotlights an instrument often overlooked in mainstream music. What began as a single concert in New York City has since blossomed into a global tradition happening in Philly this weekend.

You can watch or sign up to play, space permitting.

The Glorious Sound of Christmas

Rooted in the Philadelphia Orchestra’s iconic 1962 recording under Eugene Ormandy that helped define the classic Christmas soundtrack, this performance features lush arrangements, classic carols and the Mendelssohn Chorus of Philadelphia under the baton of conductor Enrico Lopez‑Yañez. It’s a beloved celebration of music and performance that has become a cherished part of the holiday season for music lovers and families spending the holiday in or near the city.

Psycho Santa Horror Party

If neither the cheesy side of Christmas nor its religious fervor appeals to you, there’s an alternative. The Psycho Santa Horror Party takes the sights and sounds of the season and flips them into a quirky celebration. This is the party for you if you checked “naughty” on the Christmas list. It includes the screening of a 16 mm horror film along with equally gory shorts, a potluck dinner and Instagram photo ops with Psycho Santa. Ho, ho, ho! Or not.

Arts & Culture

One-Man ‘Nutcracker’

Where : Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St.

: Proscenium Theatre at the Drake, 302 S. Hicks St. When : Through Jan. 5

: Through Jan. 5 How much: $17.85 and up

Philadelphia actor‑writer Chris Davis stars, acts and dances in a wildly imaginative twist on a holiday classic that turns Tchaikovsky’s classical ballet into a one-man show. Davis conceived the alternative version of “The Nutcracker” after taking adult ballet classes. Since its 2019 premiere, the piece has evolved from a quirky festival favorite into a local tradition that celebrates both the original E.T.A. Hoffmann story and the power of theatrical innovation. Our own Peter Crimmins reviewed it last year.

Most Wonderful Time

Memorable holiday parties have music, laughs and seasonal cheer. Instead of hoping for those things at your neighbor’s annual shindig, where the food is mediocre and the laughs aren’t guaranteed, head to Act II Playhouse instead. The Most Wonderful Time cabaret is led by artistic director Tony Braithwaite alongside some of the Playhouse’s regulars, blending improv comedy, stand-up, song parodies and stories for a blend that includes all the right ingredients for party success.

Pancakes & Booze Christmas Mart

Where : Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St.

: Underground Arts, 1200 Callowhill St. When : Saturday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 20, 1 p.m. – 6 p.m. How much: Free

This is the Christmas market version of the annual art show, which strives to make art more accessible by adding good vibes, brews and carbs. This time, more than 50 Philly artists and makers will be on-site with one-of-a-kind offerings, along with live deejays who’ll keep the Christmas cheer going by playing holiday selections. And yes, pancakes will be flipping and beer will be flowing.

Wellness

Winter Solstice Celebration

The winter solstice is a great time to reflect on both the outgoing and the incoming year. It’s the shortest day of 2025, which means that winter has begun and that ultimately, spring is on its way. Each year, Glen Foerd invites the community to mark the occasion with activities and community bonding. Attendees can choose from a guided nature walk, a calming yin yoga session, or family-friendly, hands-on lantern-making. The afternoon wraps up with hot drinks, light refreshments and a riverside bonfire.

Music

Christmas with Cece Winans featuring Angie & Debbie Winans

“Joyful Joyful” is not just the name of Cece Winans’ Christmas album; it’s a musical philosophy. The 17‑time Grammy Award winner’s latest live album, “More Than This,” won best gospel album at the 2025 Grammys. Now she’s stopping in Philly on an eight-city run on the Christmas with CeCe Winans tour with her sisters Angie and Debbie Winans, part of the musical dynasty that includes their brother, Bebe. Angie and Debbie, the youngest Winans siblings, began singing background vocals with their family, releasing two albums together in the ’90s.

Messiah

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Dec. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 21

: Thursday, Dec. 18 – Sunday, Dec. 21 How much: $35 – $55. Students with ID, free

Performing on period instruments closer to what Handel would have used, including lean strings, baroque winds and brass, played by a small choir and quartet of early‑music soloists, Tempesta di Mare’s Baroque Orchestra’s version of Handel’s “Messiah” approach is chamber‑like, self‑led without a traditional conductor, and grounded in rigorous scholarship that unearths the work’s original textures. This concert marks an alternate interpretation of the enduring classic.

Rod Wave

Where : Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St.

: Xfinity Mobile Arena, 3601 S. Broad St. When : Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m.

: Friday, Dec. 19, 8 p.m. How much: Sold out, reseller tickets only, $198 and up

The Florida-born singer-rapper, known for his “trap-soul” style and breakout hit 2019’s “Heart on Ice,” has amassed multiple No. 1 albums on the Billboard 200 and a string of platinum albums and singles over the past several years. His Redemption Experience Tour, a North American winter run in support of his sixth album, “Last Lap,” features his recent single “Leavin.” Rod brings trap soul to Philly as part of a brief tour from early December into January 2026.

The Wankers: Holiday Show

The Wankers are a tribute band, but don’t let that give you pause. Instead of recreating the sounds of one group, the Britpop and New Wave band based in New Jersey is known for raucous reinventions of classics by Oasis, Blur, Radiohead, The Smiths, The Cure, Stereophonics and more. They even opened for Oasis on the band’s 2025 tour. While they’re primarily known for their live shows rather than original releases, videos of fan favorites like “Wonderwall” and “Died in Your Arms” capture the spirit of their energetic throwback performances. They could be anywhere, but they’re in Delaware County this weekend.

20 Lessons of Love Tour featuring Raheem DeVaughn

Where : City Winery, 990 Filbert St.

: City Winery, 990 Filbert St. When : Saturday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m., 9 p.m.

: Saturday, Dec. 20, 6 p.m., 9 p.m. How much: $69.60 and up

With a two-decade career including albums like his sophomore release “Love Behind the Melody,” which netted the hits “Customer” and “Woman” and “Winter In Love,” his latest, released this year, Raheem DeVaughn has promised and delivered on romantic R&B. Along the way, the Grammy-nominated soul man has solidified his place as one of the genre’s most enduring artists. He’s in Philly for two shows at City Winery, celebrating 20 years in the business as an artist consumed with and comfortable with love, which is in the title of each one of his 11 albums.

The Crossing @ Christmas 2025

The Grammy-winning contemporary chamber choir’s adventurous spirit comes to the holiday season with a program titled “Our Lives, Our Fortunes, Our Sacred Honor,” combining new music with the traditions of choral expression. Led by conductor Donald Nally, this Philadelphia performance features “Nativity,” a world premiere from resident composer Sarah Rimkus, with longtime collaborator cellist Thomas Mesa, and a choral transcription premiere of “Kyiv” by Ukrainian composer Natalia Tsupryk.

Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Hop on the Trans-Siberian Express and head to the show “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve: The Best of TSO & More” that reflects the staying power of the multi-platinum-selling group. OK, they don’t really have a train named after them — you OG’s will remember the Trans-Europe Express, the train and the song — but they are going full speed ahead with their mix of progressive rock, classical and storytelling on their holiday concert tour. Three decades ago, TSO founder Paul O’Neill saw the wisdom of combining pyrotechnics, lasers and a holiday rock opera concept for a band and live show that has drawn millions of concertgoers nationwide. It closes out the weekend in Philly with two shows Sunday.