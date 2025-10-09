As part of the 250th birthday celebration of the U.S. Navy and Marines, WHYY is hosting a preview screening of “The American Revolution,” the upcoming documentary series from Ken Burns. The event includes a post-screening conversation between “Fresh Air” host Terry Gross and Burns, who co-directed the six-part, 12-hour miniseries with Sarah Botstein and David Schmidt. “The American Revolution” weaves together archival materials, dramatic reenactments and fresh perspectives — including those of enslaved and free African Americans, loyalists and Native Americans — to tell a more complete story of the nation’s founding. It premieres Nov. 16 on PBS, airing for six consecutive nights through Nov. 21. The evening offers Philly a chance to be one of the first to see the documentary and then hear directly from Burns about the creation of and challenges behind the project.

Rob Schneider Live

Schneider first emerged as a writer and cast member on “Saturday Night Live” in the early ’90s, going on to memorable roles in 27 movies, including “Deuce Bigelow: Male Gigolo,” “Grown Ups” and “Hubie Halloween.” More recently, he directed and starred in the 2022 family comedy “Daddy Daughter Trip,” featuring his daughter Miranda, and in 2024, he released his first book, “You Can Do It! Speak Your Mind, America,” a comedic look at free speech and culture. His 2025 tour, which blends stand-up, storytelling and music, heads to South Jersey on Friday.

Special Events

Homecoming 250: Celebrating the Marine Corps and Navy’s 250th Anniversary

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Thursday, Oct. 9 – Thursday, Oct. 16; Friday, Nov. 7 – Tuesday, Nov. 11

: Thursday, Oct. 9 – Thursday, Oct. 16; Friday, Nov. 7 – Tuesday, Nov. 11 How much: Multiple prices

Homecoming 250 turns Philadelphia and Camden into the epicenter of the U.S. Navy and Marine Corps’ 250th birthday celebration as one of the first local celebrations of America’s semiquincentennial in 2026. There’s a comprehensive lineup of events over two weekends, featuring Navy parades and historic ships on the Delaware River, flyovers by the Blue Angels and tours of naval vessels, to gala dinners, concerts and museum exhibits exploring naval and marine history. But it’s more than just a birthday party: it’s also a moment to honor Philadelphia as the birthplace of the Continental Navy and the Continental Marines and set the stage for the country’s 250th anniversary celebration.

Candlelight Ghost Tours

Where : Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road.

: Fort Mifflin, 6400 Hog Island Road. When : Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24, 7 p.m.

: Oct. 10, 11, 17, 18, 23, 24, 7 p.m. How much: $21.40

Celebrate spooky season with history instead of jump scares at the historic mill. Attendees will be guided through the barracks, powder magazines and ramparts with storytellers recounting tales of restless spirits and eerie encounters lit only by candlelight. Beyond the ghost stories, the tours “illuminate” the fort’s rich history. Built in 1771, it played a crucial role in the Revolutionary and Civil wars, defending Philadelphia from British forces and later serving as a strategic military post.

OURfest

Where : Gayborhood

: Gayborhood When : Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 12

: Saturday, Oct. 12, Sunday, Oct. 12 How much: Free, pay as you go with some ticketed events

OURfest is a dynamic, community-driven celebration held annually in Philadelphia, honoring National Coming Out Day and the LGBTQ+ community. Hosted by Philly Pride 365, the event features a festive block party in the Gayborhood, complete with live entertainment, a diverse vendor marketplace, food trucks and resource fairs connecting attendees with advocacy groups and services. Interactive art installations, dance spaces and cultural exhibits further enrich the experience, along with sober and wellness spaces.

8 Seconds Rodeo

Founded in 2023 by photographer Ivan McClellan, this celebration of Black rodeo culture is making its Philadelphia debut. The name “8 Seconds” refers to the critical eight-second ride required in bull and bronco riding. The rodeo’s lineup includes bull riding, bareback bronco riding, barrel racing and mutton bustin’ with top Black rodeo athletes from around the country competing for $60,000 in prize money. Hosted by comedienne X Mayo, the event showcases the talent and heritage of Black rodeo athletes.

Fall Festivals Roundup

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Sunday, Oct. 12

: Through Sunday, Oct. 12 How much: Free

The festival circuit rolls on with more fall-themed celebrations happening this weekend. In Bucks County, Saturday and Sunday’s Harvest Celebration includes discounted cocktails at several winery locations. Sunday’s Northern Liberties Fall Festival brings food, music, live performances and a hot dog eating contest to the neighborhood. Chestnut Hill’s Fall for the Arts Festival on Sunday transforms Germantown Avenue into an open-air arts marketplace with 200 local and regional vendors.

Arts & Culture

Mr. Philly Drag King Pageant

The Mr. Philly Drag King Pageant makes a triumphant return, bringing a night of runway, performance and Q&A showdowns in celebration of Philly’s drag king, masc and royalty scenes. Hosted by the reigning Mr. PDK, Hannibal Lickher, the contest invites amateur drag kings across Philadelphia, New Jersey and Delaware to compete before community judges and audiences, all vying to claim the crown and cash prizes. Contestants are evaluated across multiple categories, including runway, performance, charisma and interview. VIP amenities, accessible entry and tiered ticketing — including pay-what-you-can seats — provide inclusivity.

Friday Night: Hispanic and Latinx Heritage Month Edition

Where : Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway

: Philadelphia Museum of Art, 2600 Benjamin Franklin Parkway When : Friday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. – 8:30 p.m. How much: Pay what you wish

In support of Hispanic Heritage Month, the museum transforms into a showcase of art, music and culture honoring Latin creativity and heritage. Venezuelan-American artist Henry Bermudez will share how his mixed-media works combine pre-Hispanic, Judeo-Christian and Afro-Caribbean influences. Celebrated chef Jezabel Careaga, of Jezabel’s Café, will host a pop-up featuring Argentinian empanadas, pastries and yerba mate. Guests can also enjoy lively music from DJ Vspice and additional interactive gallery experiences inspired by Latin American traditions.

Bok Open Studios

Where : Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St.

: Bok Building, 1901 S. Ninth St. When : Friday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 10, 5 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

If you’re interested in the creative process, there are two open studio opportunities in the next two weeks. The first is the annual Open Studios event at the Bok Building, which allows the public access to all nine floors of participating makers, studios and galleries. Free and family-friendly, the evening highlights artists from multiple disciplines, including glassblowers, ceramists, photographers and bakers. Pop-up performances, food vendors and community partners will also be on site, and both rooftop spots — BOK Bar and Irwin’s — will be open for drinks or dinner.

Philadelphia Open Studios Tour

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 (East of Broad), Friday, Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 19 (West of Broad), noon – 6 p.m.

: Friday, Oct. 11, Saturday, Oct. 12 (East of Broad), Friday, Oct. 18, Saturday, Oct. 19 (West of Broad), noon – 6 p.m. How much: Free

Like the BOK Open Studios event, the Philadelphia Open Studio Tours, or POST, connects artists with art lovers. Now in its 26th year, the city’s largest self-guided annual art event offers an immersive, behind-the-scenes look into the creative processes of local artists. Organized by the Center for Emerging Visual Artists, POST makes 250 artist studios and creative workspaces available across more than 26 neighborhoods, spanning two weekends. Multiple disciplines, including painting, drawing, ceramics, photography, mixed media and metalworking, are covered through live demonstrations, artist talks and hands-on workshops, with printable online maps available to locate artists of interest.

Science After Hours: Fright @ Night

Halloween is not quite here yet, but the celebrations are ongoing. Fright @ Night is part of the Institute’s series of 21-and-up events. Costumes are strongly encouraged for an evening of themed programming, including character-driven wrestling matches and bingo by AWFUL Wrestling, a planetarium concert by Planette Automatic, Halloween-themed brews from Wissahickon Brewing, including a pumpkin stout, and a showcase by artists from Moore College of Art.

‘The Source of Self-Regard’

Where : InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St.

: InLiquid Gallery, 1400 N. American St. When : Through Saturday, Nov. 29, opening reception Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m.

: Through Saturday, Nov. 29, opening reception Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. – 9 p.m. How much: Reception is free with RSVP

InLiquid Gallery presents “The Source of Self-Regard,” an exhibition curated by cultural worker and entrepreneur Tayyib Smith that brings six Black artists together to showcase selfhood, belonging and resilience. The show launches with an opening reception Thursday and a short film screening Saturday. Drawing from mythology, memory, identity and spiritual lineage, the works invite viewers into “the radical act of seeing oneself” through the lens of artists including photographer Ron St. Clair, multidisciplinary artist Zakee Kuduro and painter Erlin Geffrard.

‘Pictures of Belonging: Miki Hayakawa, Hisako Hibi, and Miné Okubo’

Where : Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St.

: Pennsylvania Academy Of the Fine Arts, 118-128 N. Broad St. When : From Friday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 4, 2025

: From Friday, Oct. 10 – Sunday, Jan. 4, 2025 How much: $2.50 – $9

The work and lives of Japanese-American artists Miki Hayakawa, Hisako Hibi and Miné Okubo are showcased in a new exhibition, “Pictures of Belonging.” The nationally touring exhibition was curated by Dr. ShiPu Wang and coordinated locally by PAFA’s Lea C. Stephenson. More than 70 paintings, drawings and four sketchbooks cover how the trio navigated identity and resilience, including the personal impact of the internment of Japanese-Americans in World War II, while also pushing creative boundaries.

Indigenous Peoples’ Day Celebrations

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Friday, Oct. 10 – Monday, Oct. 13

: Friday, Oct. 10 – Monday, Oct. 13 How much: Multiple prices

Indigenous Peoples’ Day officially takes place Monday, but celebrations are happening in the city throughout the weekend. At the Museum of the American Revolution, activities run through Monday that include education, song, dance, storytelling and historical reenactors. At Bartram’s Garden on Sunday, Ollin Yoliztli Calmecac, an organization that supports indigenous populations, will co-host a celebration that includes song, dance, crafts and vendors. And on Monday, the official ceremony to honor the ancestors takes place at Shackamaxon Park.

Garrison Keillor

Garrison Keillor spent more than four decades hosting “A Prairie Home Companion,” earning him a Grammy, Peabody, National Humanities Medal and induction into the Radio Hall of Fame. His current one-man show combines his signature “News from Lake Wobegon” with stories, poems and songs with longtime collaborator Richard Dworsky. Most recently, Keillor released the books “Cheerfulness” and “Brisk Verse,” maintaining his weekly presence through The Writer’s Almanac and a self-titled podcast. Keillor makes a stop at City Winery on Sunday.

Outdoors

Fall Fireside

Hygge, anyone? A Philly celebration of the Danish practice embracing all things cozy is happening at Tyler Arboretum’s Fall Fireside event. Expect food trucks serving dinner and sweet treats, beer, wine and both regular and hard cider, as well as education tables for nature-themed learning. Kids can enjoy story time, chalk and bubbles, and light crafts, while adults can take a self-guided walk along trails. Pro tip: Parking is available at Penn State Brandywine and then shuttle service, or on-site parking, but only via an advance pass.

Food & Drink

Dine Latino Restaurant Week

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Sunday, Oct. 12 – Saturday, Oct. 18

: Sunday, Oct. 12 – Saturday, Oct. 18 How much: Various prices

The Greater Philadelphia Hispanic Chamber of Commerce hosts the biannual discount dining week to provide awareness of the region’s Latin-owned and themed restaurants and food trucks. Participating eateries, including El Merkury, Jezabel’s, Adelita Taqueria and Vista Peru, will offer a free appetizer or dessert with the purchase of two dinner entrées or a specialty menu over the next week. Pro tip: The official Let’s Ralli app provides an interactive map of participating locations with chances to win prizes and stay updated on real-time deals.

Chinatown Night Market

Where : 10th and Race Street

: 10th and Race Street When : Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m.

: Thursday, Oct. 9, 6 p.m. – 10 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Since its inception in 2011, Chinatown’s Night Market, based on similar ones popular in Asia, has grown rapidly to the point it was ranked among the best cultural festivals in the U.S. by USA Today. More than 60 vendors will proffer food, drink and cultural items along 10th and Race, which will be limited to pedestrians only for the event. Past events have drawn more than 20,000 people over the years, so it gets crowded. Get there early.

Last Call

Where : Multiple venues

: Multiple venues When : Through Monday, Oct. 13

: Through Monday, Oct. 13 How much: Various prices

Time’s up for three popular food and drink events, which are shutting down for the season as of this weekend. Open Streets West Walnut turns several blocks of Center City into a pedestrian plaza for its last weekend. The popular floating beer garden, Parks on Tap, concludes the year on the Strawberry Mansion bridge. And Spruce Street Harbor Park ends its summer activities to reset for the waterfront’s winter attractions.

Seventh Annual 23rd Street Armory Oktoberfest

It’s October, so that means an Oktoberfest or two, or three. But the German bierhall and restaurant Brauhaus Schmitz hosts one of the area’s biggest. Their seventh annual Oktoberfest is three sessions over two days, each offering a unique experience in the Bavarian tradition. You’ll find Hofbräu beer served in liter mass glasses, bratwurst, roast chicken, pig roast and thousands of pretzels with Oompah bands and traditional German dance performances around the 40-foot centerpiece. Pro tip: The event features a range of ticket options, including general admission, VIP and Uber VIP packages, with varying levels of access and amenities.

Scrapple & Apple Festival

Where : Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St.

: Reading Terminal, 1136 Arch St. When : Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

: Saturday, Oct. 11, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. How much: Free, pay as you go

Apples are the perennial stars of the season, but this food festival adds scrapple to the mix, featuring all things scrapple and apple-themed. You can try scrapple fries with apple butter, scrapple apple cookies and apple cheddar sandwiches. Thirty merchants will be on site, with apple and pig craft decorating and bobbing for apples included at the family-friendly indoor event. On Friday, there’s a preview at noon with the Scrapple Sculpting Contest, where artists and scrapple enthusiasts showcase their creativity using scrapple as their medium. Winners will receive a scrapple trophy and a $100 Reading Terminal gift card.

Sports

Matchroom Boxing Presents Jaron ‘Boots’ Ennis vs. Uisma Lima

Undefeated welterweight champion Jaron “Boots” Ennis faces Uisma Lima in a World Boxing Association final eliminator bout. Philadelphia native Ennis boasts an impressive 34-0 record with 30 knockouts, and has held the IBF and WBA welterweight titles. Germany’s Lima will try to hold him off with his 14-1 record, with 10 knockouts. Stakes are high; this marks Ennis’s debut in the super welterweight division and is a stepping stone to a potential title shot. Despite Philly’s legendary history as a boxing town, this is a rare boxing match at a large city arena.

Music

California Guitar Trio with Tim Motzer

The Cali-based trio teams up with Philly’s own Tim Motzer for a genre-fluid performance that showcases the unique talents of each act. Formed in 1991, CGT includes founding members Bert Lams and Paul Richards, with Tom Griesgraber joining as a touring member in 2021. They play everything from instrumental rock to chamber jazz, incorporating elements from surf rock and spaghetti Western themes into their live shows, a mix they’ve perfected after 22 live, studio and compilation albums. Motzer has two decades of international touring under his belt with 12 albums, collaborating with artists including David Sylvian, Burnt Friedman, Jaki Liebezeit, poet Ursula Rucker, King Britt, Jamaaladeen Tacuma and Vernon Reid. The two groups will show off their guitar virtuosity at Thursday’s show at World Cafe Live.

Orchestra After 5: Happy Hour Concert, Alpine Adventure

Like a three-course meal, the Philadelphia Orchestra is offering a show with an appetizer, entree and dessert. First, there’s the preshow happy hour, which encourages opera enthusiasts to mingle over a cocktail-making demo, a scavenger hunt and a photo booth. Then, conductor Stéphane Denève conducts Richard Strauss’s “An Alpine Symphony.” After the concert, audiences are invited to a post-concert talkback with the conductor to “sweeten” the finale, if you will.

My Morning Jacket

Hailing from Louisville, Kentucky, My Morning Jacket, fronted by Jim James alongside Tom Blankenship, Patrick Hallahan, Bo Koster and Carl Broemel, has moved between indie rock, psychedelic textures, Americana and jam-rock, earning a devoted following over the last two decades. Their tenth studio album, “Is,” released in March, has already produced the singles “Time Waited,” “Squid Ink” and “Half a Lifetime.” They’re in Philly for a two-night stand at the Met on Friday and Saturday night.

Noah Cyrus – I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me

Miley’s baby sister, Noah Cyrus, is on her I Want My Loved Ones To Go With Me tour, supporting her sophomore album of the same title, which was released in July. While Miley has seven years and three Grammys over her sister, Noah’s sound is a combination of alt-folk, country and easygoing pop. On her current release, she collaborated with Fleet Foxes, Blake Shelton, Bill Callahan and Ella Langley. The tour, which spans 30 North American dates from September through October, brings her to the Fillmore Philly on Saturday.

Nate Smith

Grammy-nominated drummer, composer, producer, and educator, Nate Smith gained recognition for his fusion of jazz, R&B and funk. Born in Chesapeake, Virginia, Smith’s career trajectory began after jazz legend Betty Carter invited him to join her Jazz Ahead program. Not only has Smith gained accolades in the jazz genre, but he’s also collaborated with musicians in multiple genres, including Dave Holland, Brittany Howard, Norah Jones and Michael Jackson, with whom he co-wrote “Heaven Can Wait,” from Jackson’s 2001“Invincible’ album. His most recent release, “LIVE-ACTION,” came out in August, and he’ll likely play some of those tracks at his Kimmel Center show.