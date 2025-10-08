The Philadelphia Museum of Art has changed its name and its brand
The PMA will now be the more colloquial Philadelphia Art Museum, reflecting an institute embracing its host city.
The Philadelphia Museum of Art is now the Philadelphia Art Museum.
To some it may not seem like a huge change, but to many it may feel more natural. The institution has been colloquially called the Art Museum by Philadelphians for years.
“When I mention to folks who aren’t engaged in the arts and culture community and I say the PMA, they have no idea what I’m talking about,” said museum director and CEO Sasha Suda. “I just have to say, ‘the Art Museum.’”
The name change comes with a new logo: A round badge centered by a griffin encircled by the words Philadelphia Art Museum in bold type. It replaces the previous logo that put the title on three lines, the words “Philadelphia” and “Museum of” in small type, anchored by “Art” in oversized letters.
With the new logo, Suda wants to restore “Philadelphia” to the fore.
“For us, it is a nuanced nod to people who feel that coming to the top of the steps was enough for their visit to the museum,” Suda said. “To be throwing the doors wide open and saying this is an institution that’s here to serve you and welcome you.”
The Philadelphia Art Museum began during the 1876 Centennial Exposition as the Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art. It was later called the Pennsylvania Museum of Art, a name few people used conversationally. According to the museum’s website, everyone called it the Philadelphia Museum of Art, so that is what it became in 1938.
Eighty-seven years later, similar reasoning went into this new name change: If everyone calls it the Philadelphia Art Museum, why not lean into that?
“You think it’s a local thing, but in fact it is much bigger than that,” Suda said. “When I’m abroad seeing colleagues elsewhere in the world, they refer to it as the Philadelphia Art Museum. Or just, Philadelphia: ‘We’re going to Philadelphia to see the Duchamps or the Van Goghs.’ What defines this institution locally and around the world is the fact that it’s here in Philadelphia.”
The Art Museum worked with the Brooklyn-based design firm Gretel, which wrapped the new name around a griffin, a mythological creature half lion and half eagle associated with protection and power. Griffin pediments adorn each corner of the museum’s roof. The symbol had been used previously in the museum’s branding but was left out in recent versions.
“It is a nod to our primary mission,” Suda said. “To keep the treasures within our building safe.”
Overall, the logo is meant to be bold and immediately eye-catching in a digital environment awash with competing messaging. Gone are the delicate lines of the museum’s previous font. It is now written in Fairmount Serif, which Suda described as “chunky.”
The font is based on Hess Neobold, designed by Philadelphia native Sol Hess (1886 – 1953), who studied at the original Pennsylvania Museum and School of Industrial Art.
The new logo is on par with similar changes at other cultural institutions, such as MFA Boston and the New York Botanical Garden, which have gone big and bold to get noticed in increasingly chaotic visual environments, particularly online.
“It’s a digital-first brand,” Suda said. “You’ll always see it out in the marketplace moving.”
Suda said the museum’s outward-facing branding was due for a refresh. The last five years at the museum have been turbulent, marked by changes in leadership, the COVID-19 pandemic shutdowns, a grand interior redesign by architect Frank Gehry, a labor dispute that left some people cold to the museum, and a drop-off in international tourism felt across Philadelphia this year due to geopolitical instability.
“We’ve had some huge wins. We’ve also had some tough times,” Suda said. “Thinking through where the museum will be in the next decade, two decades, three decades, it was time to turn the page and welcome a new era, pay homage to who the institution is here to serve and what the institution represents.”
