Art Museum workers continue strike into second week

On the eighth day of a sustained strike, unionized workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art picketed in the rain, imploring people entering the museum to reconsider their visit.

“I’m really impressed with everyone who’s still coming out every day in this weather. It’s not easy to not collect a paycheck, much more to come out and be in the rain and the cold all day,” said Adam Rizzo, museum educator and president of Local 397 of AFSCME District Council 47. “It’s really moving to see coworkers support each other like this.”

In the week since the strike began, there have been no negotiations between workers and management.

After two years of negotiating, the union called a strike on September 26 when management came to the table with an offer to raise wages an average of 8.5% in the first 10 months of the contract, and 11% by July 2024, among other benefits such as four weeks of paid parental leave and accelerated eligibility for new employees to access medical coverage.

That was not acceptable to the union, particularly after three years of no raises at all and during an era with an inflation rate over 8%.

Rizzo said relatively low salaries and expensive health benefits compared to other, similar museums have caused a “brain drain” as workers leave for jobs elsewhere.

“We make about 30% less than other peer institutions,” he said. “The museum has an operating budget of more than $60 million a year annually with an endowment of more than $600 million. So what we’re asking for, we’re really not asking for much.”

According to a museum spokesperson, that proposal which had been rejected by the union still stands as museum management’s best offer. It was prepared to come to the regularly scheduled Friday negotiation session on September 30 but were advised not to meet that day by a neutral federal mediator.

“After consultation with both parties on Thursday evening and Friday morning, the federal mediator felt that the planned Friday session would not be productive,” said a museum spokesperson.

Nevertheless, Rizzo said union negotiators arrived at the Friday meeting to find no one there.

“It shows the kind of complete lack of respect that they have for the workers here who are outside striking for a living wage,” he said. “I’m hopeful they’ll come to the table soon. We’re ready.”