Philadelphia Museum of Art workers strike, again

Workers at the Philadelphia Museum of Art are on strike, forming a picket line early Monday morning at the museum’s North Entrance on Kelly Drive.

The “wall-to-wall” union of about 180 workers from nearly every department at the museum has been negotiating for its first contract for two years.

“The museum has come to us with really meager proposals that don’t even begin to address the fact that wages at the museum are wildly depressed compared to other museums at the same budget scale,” said Union President Adam Rizzo. “This museum has an annual budget of about $60 million a year and an endowment of about $600 million. We’re paid, on average, 20% less than other museum workers at similar museums.”

The union had staged a one-day strike last week. This strike is intended to be ongoing until a satisfactory contract is reached.