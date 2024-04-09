Aramark strike: Workers at Wells Fargo Center to hit picket lines, will not work 76ers-Pistons game

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Aramark food and beverage workers at the Wells Fargo Center are going on strike.

Unite Here Local 274 members plan to hit the picket lines throughout the day and do not plan to be on the job for Tuesday’s Sixers-Pistons game. The union said they are asking fans not to buy food or drinks from Aramark and to eat elsewhere instead.

Union members including cooks, servers, bartenders, concession workers and more argue their wages and benefits are not keeping up with inflation.

They say they are treated as seasonal workers rather than year-round employees, based on each sport’s season.