After years of organizing, thousands of graduate student workers at the University of Pennsylvania will decide whether or not to unionize in mid-April.

The Graduate Employees Together University of Pennsylvania, or GET-UP, is behind the drive to affiliate with the United Auto Workers, which often represents student unions. Organizers hope that a majority of the 4,500 potential members will vote in favor of a new union on April 16 and 17.

At least 30% of UPenn graduate students signed a petition to hold a union election in October 2023.

“We will have overwhelming support,” said Luella Allen-Waller, a graduate student in the biology department, noting that 3,000 graduate student workers signed petition cards last fall. “Enthusiasm has only grown.”

The election was delayed for several months until the National Labor Relations Board ruled on March 19 that about 300 graduate students — those who are Educational Fellowship Recipients — aren’t eligible to participate in the union. GET-UP is currently fighting back against that ruling.

Graduate students typically spend about six years working towards their Ph.D. degrees and work as teaching or research assistants at the university.

Each week, Allen-Waller spends between 40 and 60 hours a week as a research assistant, which includes working on her own Ph.D. thesis.

The average research assistant contributes by planning experiments, processing results, analyzing data, writing research papers, spending hours in the lab, or dissecting samples.

“All of these eventually can go into things like patents that the university directly profits off of. Or can contribute to our advisors and professors being able to get grants,” she said.

Teaching assistants help ensure classes run smoothly, including hours of grading and lesson planning each week as well as instruction.

Luckily, Allen-Waller is not carrying undergraduate degree debt. Her friends aren’t so lucky, especially those with private loans looming over their heads.

“Not everybody is getting by. I know people in my building who skip lunch at the end of the month because they don’t have the money to buy food,” she said.