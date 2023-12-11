University of Pennsylvania names Julie Platt new interim chair of Board of Trustees

Platt will replace Scott Bok, who resigned on Saturday minutes after former Penn President Liz Magill announced her own resignation.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    December 11, 2023
University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia

University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia Wednesday, May 15, 2019. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Julie Platt was named the new interim chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Platt currently serves as the vice chair.

In an online announcement written on Penn Today, the university officials wrote in part:

“We write to share that Julie Platt, the Vice Chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s Board of Trustees, has been named Interim Chair by the Board’s Executive Committee. As current Vice Chair, Julie was the clear choice, and we are grateful to her for agreeing to serve in this capacity during this time of transition.

Due to her current commitment as Board Chair of the Jewish Federations of North America, Julie will only serve until a successor is appointed.”

You can read the full message at penntoday.upenn.edu.

Platt will replace Scott Bok, who resigned on Saturday.

Bok stepped down minutes after former Penn President Liz Magill announced her own resignation.

“It has been my privilege to serve as President of this remarkable institution. It has been an honor to work with our faculty, students, staff, alumni, and community members to advance Penn’s vital missions,” said Magill in a statement.

Magill has come under fire after a controversial hearing on Capitol Hill regarding antisemitism on college campuses.

Platt will serve as chair until a successor is appointed.

Penn is expected to announce plans for an interim president in the coming days.

