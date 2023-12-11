University of Pennsylvania names Julie Platt new interim chair of Board of Trustees

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Julie Platt was named the new interim chair of the Board of Trustees at the University of Pennsylvania on Sunday.

Platt currently serves as the vice chair.

In an online announcement written on Penn Today, the university officials wrote in part:

“We write to share that Julie Platt, the Vice Chair of the University of Pennsylvania’s Board of Trustees, has been named Interim Chair by the Board’s Executive Committee. As current Vice Chair, Julie was the clear choice, and we are grateful to her for agreeing to serve in this capacity during this time of transition.