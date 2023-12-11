As Philadelphia grapples with antisemitism accusations, elected leaders highlight the ‘challenge before us’ during interfaith rally

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said Sunday’s long line outside of Philadelphia’s Congregation Rodeph Shalom was “a testament to the challenge before us.”

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed the hundreds in the pews of Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Dec. 10, 2023 for an ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed the hundreds in the pews of Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Dec. 10, 2023 for an ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. and Pennsylvanian politicians, along with faith and community leaders, rallied against antisemitism Sunday at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia.

During the “Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism,” Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed the hundreds of people who packed the place of worship, many of whom carried signs reading “Zero Tolerance For Antisemitism.”

“Today, you are doing your part by being here, and tomorrow, I know you’ll continue to do your part,” Shapiro said. Adding they “have the power” to combat antisemitism and their “voices matter.”

“For me, I’ll make sure that Pennsylvania knows their story … We must learn from history, and we must make ‘never again’ a reality,” he said.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor
Hundreds attended the ”Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism” on Dec. 10, 2023, with many in the pews showing their support for Israel. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Related Content

The rally caps off a firestorm week of antisemitism accusations in Philadelphia. Less than 24 hours earlier, University of Pennsylvania president Liz Magill and Board of Trustee Chair Scott Bok issued their resignations following a controversial testimony Tuesday before a U.S. House committee hearing on antisemitism. Magill drew sharp bi-partisan criticism after responding, “It’s a context-dependent decision,” when asked if rhetoric calling for the genocide of Jews on campus violated the University’s code of conduct. She later attempted to walk back her comments on X (formally known as Twitter).

Michael Balaban, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, referred to himself Sunday as a “Zionist” and criticized Magill’s handling of the repeated antisemitic incidents reported on the Ivy League campus.

During the ”Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism,” Michael Baloban, the President and CEO of the Jewish Federation of Greater Philadelphia, referred to himself as a ”Zionist” and ”a supporter of Israel.” (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

“In the two weeks following the attacks, there was a 388% increase in reported anti-Semitic incidences,” Balaban told the crowd at Shalom Synagogue. “We cannot be silenced, trampled on, or dismissed, and it does not depend on context.”

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

  • U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (right) embraced Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro (left) after giving a speech during the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    U.S. Sen. Bob Casey (right) embraced Pa. Gov. Josh Shapiro (left) after giving a speech during the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Due to the long line of attendees waiting to get in, speeches were delayed at the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Due to the long line of attendees waiting to get in, speeches were delayed at the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' at Congregation Rodeph Shalom on Sunday. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • State Rep. Martina White said antisemitism ''in all its forms is an affront to our values of freedom, tolerance and diversity.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    State Rep. Martina White said antisemitism ''in all its forms is an affront to our values of freedom, tolerance and diversity.'' (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Hundreds attended the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023, with many in the pews showing their support for Israel. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds attended the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023, with many in the pews showing their support for Israel. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Hundreds attended the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023, with many in the pews showing their support for Israel. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Hundreds attended the ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023, with many in the pews showing their support for Israel. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Congregation Rodeph Shalom hosted an
    Congregation Rodeph Shalom hosted an "Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism" on Dec. 10, 2023 featuring speakers Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Sen. Bob Casey. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
  • Congregation Rodeph Shalom hosted an ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023 featuring speakers Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senator Bob Casey. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
    Congregation Rodeph Shalom hosted an ''Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism'' on Dec. 10, 2023 featuring speakers Gov. Josh Shapiro and U.S. Senator Bob Casey. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Speeches were scheduled to begin at 12:30, but they were delayed due to the long line of attendees waiting to get in, something U.S. Senator Bob Casey said was a “testament” of the “enduring allegiance to the people of Israel.”

“But it’s also a testament to the challenge before us,” Casey said. “We shouldn’t have to gather on a rainy day in Pennsylvania to talk about antisemitism, but we must.”

U.S. Sen. Bob Casey said Sunday’s rally brought hundreds together to ”call out and condemn the horrific evil of antisemitism.” (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Rabbi Eli Freedman thanked the political and faith leaders who came together for the rally.

“I see hope,” Freedman said. “I see hope in our allyship. Looking at the speakers today, many [of whom] are not Jewish, this is powerful. When a pig’s head was left on the doorstep of a local mosque, rabbis and congregants from the entire region showed up there to condemn Islamophobia. And I am proud to know that today, in the face of rising antisemitism, many non-Jewish allies are standing with us.”

Rabbi Eli Freedman addressed the congregation’s ”passion for the safety and security of Israel,” and said it holds compassion for Palestinians ”and their suffering.” (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Sunday’s rally fell during Hanukkah, which local communities began celebrating with the Israel-Hamas war in the back of their minds. Since fighting broke out on Oct. 7, more than 17,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been killed, according to the Associated Press. Roughly two-thirds of those killed are women and children.

If you have experienced or witnessed an incident of bias, hatred, or bigotry, you can report it to the ADL online.

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

Read more
Cory Sharber stands in front of a carousel

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate