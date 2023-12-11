From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

U.S. and Pennsylvanian politicians, along with faith and community leaders, rallied against antisemitism Sunday at Congregation Rodeph Shalom in North Philadelphia.

During the “Interfaith Rally Against Antisemitism,” Gov. Josh Shapiro addressed the hundreds of people who packed the place of worship, many of whom carried signs reading “Zero Tolerance For Antisemitism.”

“Today, you are doing your part by being here, and tomorrow, I know you’ll continue to do your part,” Shapiro said. Adding they “have the power” to combat antisemitism and their “voices matter.”

“For me, I’ll make sure that Pennsylvania knows their story … We must learn from history, and we must make ‘never again’ a reality,” he said.