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Justice David Wecht of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania announced that he is leaving the Democratic Party, citing what he described as anti-Jewish actions and rhetoric within the party.

In a message distributed by the state court system, he said that antisemitic “hatred has grown on the left” and that it has “moved from the fringe to the mainstream.”

“Nazi tattoos, jihadist chants, intimidation and attacks at synagogues, and other hateful anti-Jewish invective and actions are minimized, ignored, and even coddled,” he wrote. “Acquiescence to Jew-hatred is now disturbingly common among activists, leaders and even many elected officials in the Democratic Party.”

Wecht said he could “no longer abide by this.”

“So, I won’t,” he wrote. “I am no longer registered within any political party.”

Wecht did not provide specific examples or name party leaders or elected officials. Graham Platner, who is likely to win the Democratic primary in Maine’s U.S. Senate race, was discovered last year to have a Nazi-related tattoo, though he has since disavowed its meaning and had it covered up.

In 1998, Wecht married his wife at Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Congregation synagogue, where he also served on the board of trustees. That became the site of the deadliest attack on the Jewish community in U.S. history when a gunman killed 11 people and injured several others.

The announcement marks a notable political shift for Wecht, who was elected to the state’s highest court as a Democrat and has long been associated with Democratic politics in Pennsylvania. Wecht served as vice-chair of the Pennsylvania Democratic Party before winning seats on the Pennsylvania Superior Court, the Allegheny County Court of Common Pleas and his current seat on the Supreme Court in 2016.