After a long-standing back and forth, the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania ruled that the city of Chester does not have the “unilateral authority” to seize the assets of the Chester Water Authority, or CWA.

Chester’s state-appointed receiver sought to take back the assets against the authority’s will and monetize them to rescue the bankrupt city’s finances.

Wednesday’s decision is a major setback for the receiver’s efforts — and a win for the Chester Water Authority.

“The decision draws a clear line between public ownership and privatization,” CWA Board Chair Brandon Noel said in a statement. “The Court sided with everyday residents who drink CWA water and affirmed that the authority belongs to its customers—not to a receiver, politicians, or private interests.”