The Official Committee of Retired Employees filed a legal complaint Wednesday against the city of Chester’s outgoing receiver and his successor, seeking changes to the sale process of the bankrupt city’s largest asset.

Chester’s state-appointed receiver, Michael Doweary, and his chief of staff, Vijay Kepoor, want to monetize the Chester Water Authority, or CWA, with a caveat: that it remains publicly owned.

Retired city firefighters, police officers and office workers have long argued the city would receive far more money if they sold CWA to the private sector.

As the city’s largest creditor group, the retiree committee is asking U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Ashley Chan to compel the receiver to change course and fulfill his “fiduciary duty” to maximize profits.

“By preventing private-sector entities from making stand-alone bids for the Water Assets and inviting the loss of potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in sale proceeds, the Receiver is failing to pursue a value-maximizing transaction that would immensely benefit the City and the Retirees and is thus breaching this fundamental duty,” the complaint read.

According to the receiver’s office, monetizing CWA, the Stormwater Authority for the City of Chester and the city’s interest in the Delaware County Regional Water Quality Control Authority is the only path out of bankruptcy.

“While still reviewing what was filed, the Receiver’s position remains that the water assets should continue to be publicly owned,” the office said in a statement.