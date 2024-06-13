From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

In an effort to keep residential water bills from rising due to privatization, Pennsylvania regulators are making changes to a state law that opened the floodgates for for-profit companies to take over public systems.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission voted in favor of an order Thursday morning to bring more transparency and review procedures to its decisions on privatization of water and sewer systems.

In 2016, state lawmakers passed Act 12, which created a process to determine the value of a public water system including its assets, expected revenue and potential repair costs. The process has led to high-dollar acquisition deals.

As a result, the state has seen nearly two dozen public water systems sell off assets to for-profit companies. Since then, customer rates have jumped in some places. In Chester County, New Garden Township rates have risen upwards of 90%.

Critics of the law believe it incentivizes for-profit water companies to lure municipalities into inflated deals for public water and wastewater systems — and then turn around and recoup their purchase price through rate hikes.