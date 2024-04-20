Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

Most Philly residents will experience close to a $5 monthly bump on their water bill this fall.

The charge, proposed by the Water Department this month, would cover the costs of a projected expansion of an under-enrolled Tiered Assistance Program that supports customers struggling to pay their bills.

“The number of people enrolled in [the Tiered Assistance Program] is finally getting up to where it was meant to be,” said Water Department spokesperson Brian Rademaekers. “But that sort of comes with a cost.”

The expansion and associated costs are a result of the Water Department switching to an auto-enrollment system earlier this year, which the utility estimates could lower monthly bills for tens of thousands of customers.

Expanding an under-enrolled discount program

From September to December, on average, around 21,000 Philadelphians participated in TAP each month, far fewer than the roughly 60,000 the Water Department once estimated were eligible.

The Tiered Assistance Program caps monthly water bills at 2% to 4% of a household’s income.

Families earning up to 150% of the federal poverty level — for example, $46,800 for a family of four or $22,590 for an individual— as well as people who usually make more but are facing a special hardship such as a health emergency, childbirth, or domestic violence are eligible.

Click here to apply for the Tiered Assistance Program and other Philly water bill discount programs.

After TAP launched in 2017, a burdensome application process — requiring residency and income documentation and, at one point, yearly re-enrollment — kept total participation relatively static.

PWD says current bill rates reflect an average of 17,000 enrollees each month, but participation has often been lower, at just over 14,700 enrollees at the end of 2022. That year, more than 9,000 customers defaulted out of the program, many because they did not respond to the recertification request in a timely manner. Close to 7,000 applications for the program that year were denied — often because people failed to submit valid income or residency documentation.

The low participation rate meant many people who qualified for the program instead paid standard bills — which include a surcharge covering the program’s cost.

“You end up with this situation where you have poor folks subsidizing other poor folks,” said Manny P. Teodoro, a professor of public affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Madison who studies utility management and affordability, and consults with governments on policy issues. “Through the first five years of the program, far more low-income families were not enrolled than were enrolled, which means that the program accidentally made life worse — made water and sewer less affordable — for far more low-income people than it helped.”