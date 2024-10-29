Change will simplify applications for utility assistance in Pennsylvania

This story originally appeared on WESA.

State utility and human service officials are highlighting a new agreement that aims to make it easier for struggling Pennsylvanians to have access to multiple forms of utility assistance with less paperwork.

Utility customers applying for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program — commonly known as LIHEAP — can now check a box that will allow their information to be shared with participating gas and electric utilities. This will allow eligible customers to be more easily enrolled in the utilities’ own assistance programs, which are run separately from the state-run LIHEAP.

With the change, consumers can avoid having to basically go through the same application process multiple times with multiple agencies and utilities, said Nils Hagen-Frederiksen, a spokesman for the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.

Utility-run assistance programs can include programs that lower bills or forgive past-due balances for low-income households, and home efficiency upgrades that help households use less energy. Statewide, such programs collectively provided about $654 million in customer aid last year.

“We understand that connecting to each of these programs can be confusing, and decentralization may cause a person to not know the full scope of resources available to them,” said Pennsylvania Department of Human Services Secretary Dr. Val Arkoosh in a prepared statement. “This data-sharing partnership will help ease some of those barriers and help eligible Pennsylvanians connect to services with greater ease.”