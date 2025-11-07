LIHEAP is delayed in Pa. due to the government shutdown. Here are other resources for energy bills
With the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program delayed, over 300,000 Pa. households will wait longer for help heating their homes.
Do you know of a resource we should include in this guide? Drop us a note.
Pennsylvania has delayed its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to December due to the federal government shutdown, which has held up millions of dollars in federal funding the state usually uses to run the program.
This leaves Pennsylvanians waiting longer for help paying their heating bills, buying fuel or fixing broken heaters.
Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday his administration had secured commitments from Pennsylvania utility companies not to shut off service for low-income customers during November.
While utility customers impacted by the delay will not lose service, if they fall behind on their bills, they could face termination in the spring when the state’s winter shutoff moratorium ends. What’s more, people who heat their homes with fuel oil are not protected by these shutoff bans.
State utility regulators are urging customers struggling with bills to call their utilities early to ask about assistance options and payment plans.
With LIHEAP delayed, here are other resources to help heat your Pennsylvania home.
Fixing a broken heater
Lowering your energy bills and utility debt
Stopping utility shutoff and restoring service
Pennsylvania’s moratorium on utility shutoffs for low-income customers during the winter starts Dec. 1. But utilities throughout the state have committed to suspending shutoffs early, because of the impacts of the federal government shutdown, according to the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission.
Buying heating oil
Get daily updates from WHYY News!
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.