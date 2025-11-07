LIHEAP is delayed in Pa. due to the government shutdown. Here are other resources for energy bills

Do you know of a resource we should include in this guide? Drop us a note.

Pennsylvania has delayed its Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, or LIHEAP, to December due to the federal government shutdown, which has held up millions of dollars in federal funding the state usually uses to run the program.

This leaves Pennsylvanians waiting longer for help paying their heating bills, buying fuel or fixing broken heaters.

Gov. Josh Shapiro announced Wednesday his administration had secured commitments from Pennsylvania utility companies not to shut off service for low-income customers during November.

While utility customers impacted by the delay will not lose service, if they fall behind on their bills, they could face termination in the spring when the state’s winter shutoff moratorium ends. What’s more, people who heat their homes with fuel oil are not protected by these shutoff bans.

State utility regulators are urging customers struggling with bills to call their utilities early to ask about assistance options and payment plans.

With LIHEAP delayed, here are other resources to help heat your Pennsylvania home.