A Pa. utility shutoff law is expiring. Here’s what you need to know

Have a question about Philly’s neighborhoods or the systems that shape them? PlanPhilly reporters want to hear from you! Ask us a question or send us a story idea you think we should cover.

A Pennsylvania law that lays out how and when utility companies can shut off customers’ electricity, gas or water expires Dec. 31.

But the state’s ban on shutoffs for low-income customers during the winter months and other protections will continue uninterrupted.

“The message that we’ve been hoping that people really hear is not to panic,” said Elizabeth Marx, executive director of the Pennsylvania Utility Law Project.

Utility shutoffs are an experience many Pennsylvania households deal with. In the first 10 months of 2024, utilities in the state disconnected more than 300,000 households and reconnected fewer than three-quarters of them.

In Philadelphia, one in four low-income households spends at least 16% of its income on energy bills — an energy burden that’s considered severe. Black and Hispanic households in Philadelphia spend more of their income on energy than households overall, and national surveys have shown non-Hispanic Black and Hispanic households are disconnected from utility service at higher rates than non-Hispanic white households.

Here’s what you need to know about the sunsetting statute.

Pa.’s ban on shutoffs for low-income customers during the winter continues

Pennsylvania’s winter shutoff moratorium will continue even after the law expires, because this and other protections are duplicated in another part of state code.

Between the frigid months of December through March, public utilities in Pennsylvania are restricted from terminating low-income customers’ service for nonpayment without permission from the Public Utility Commission.

Water utilities cannot terminate heat-related service during this time period.

Gas and electric utilities cannot terminate service for households earning below $3,137 monthly for an individual or $6,500 for a family of four, based on the 2024 federal poverty guidelines.

“We understand the importance of these protections to Pennsylvanians and remain committed to balancing the needs of consumers and utilities,” said Stephen DeFrank, Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission chairman, in a statement.

There is a partial exception for city gas utilities, which can terminate service for households earning $1,882 to $3,137 monthly for an individual or $3,900 to $6,500 for a family of four, during part of the winter under certain circumstances.

If you can’t pay your utility bills in full, Marx recommends making at least some payment, because utilities consider a positive payment history when setting up payment plans.

“Paying what you can, when you can, is very important, especially even through the winter, when the winter moratorium is in place,” she said.