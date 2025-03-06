From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Delaware Gov. Matt Meyer on Wednesday said he is in search of a new Public Advocate who will take a more aggressive approach when advocating for affordable utility bills on behalf of consumers.

The announcement comes a month after Delmarva Power customers throughout the state began to complain about their energy bills doubling, and in some cases tripling, since the beginning of winter.

The newly elected Democratic governor also plans to appoint one new public service commissioner.

“Just as aggressively as Delmarva Power presents a case for its rates, we have to make sure the Public Advocate and Public Service Commission are protecting ratepayers and trying to get rates as low as possible,” Meyer said. “It appears that’s not happening. There are a number of problems [causing high bills] and we want to get to the heart of the problem and take action.”

Meyer is calling for diverse energy sources in the state, while also demanding Delmarva adjust bills that rose significantly over the winter months.

“Large increases in bills on working families who are simply trying to heat their home, power their home, are not acceptable in 2025,” he said. “And we’re going to get people in place to fight like crazy to make sure Delmarva’s feet are held to the fire.”

Since the beginning of February, Delmarva customers have taken their complaints to social media and neighborhood apps. The upset over the rising bills is so widespread that a “Delmarva Victims” Facebook group garnered 14,000 members.

On the Nextdoor app, neighbors also united over the dismay.

“Delmarva really seems out of control. Greed has definitely set in!” one user wrote in February.

Delmarva Power said the cold weather, which the region has not experienced since the 2014 polar vortex, has caused people to use more gas and electricity to heat their homes, and is driving the increased costs. In fact, January’s heating demand in Delaware outpaced every year since 2000. Several bills provided to WHYY affirmed increased gas usage in January drove the recent jump in utility bills.

Average temperatures in January in some parts of Delaware were between 3 to 6 degrees colder than average, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, a trend reflected nationwide.

Philip Vavala, regional president for Delmarva Power, said that even if a resident leaves their thermostat on the same setting regardless of the outside temperature, a heating system must work harder during extremely cold weather.

“Heating systems struggle more when you’re in extreme periods of cold, and it’s been recognized by the industry that there was some pretty significant weather [in January],” he said.

Delmarva customers are not alone. PECO also reported near-record usage in January, resulting in higher costs for Pennsylvanians.

Vavala said Delmarva is committed to working with the governor and others to address energy bills. In response to the challenges faced by ratepayers, Delmarva suspended late payment fees, extended repayment periods and halted shutoffs.