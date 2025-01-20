Secretary of education: Cindy Marten

Marten has been the deputy secretary for the U.S. Department of Education since 2021. Prior to that, she served as the superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District from 2013 to 2021.

Secretary of the Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control: Greg Patterson

For the last three years, Patterson has been the infrastructure implementation coordinator and federal affairs coordinator for Carney, overseeing the implementation of federal funding from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Before that, he was chief of staff for the DNREC.

Secretary of the Department of Transportation: Shanté Hastings

Hastings is currently DelDOT’s acting-secretary after former Secretary Nicole Majeski resigned in December. Previously, she worked as DelDOT’s deputy secretary and chief engineer, implementing the department’s $600 million annual Capital Transportation Program.

Secretary of Finance: Michael Smith

Smith is New Castle County’s chief financial officer and oversees multiple areas of the county’s finances. Before that, he was deputy director at the state Division of Revenue.

Director of the Office of Management and Budget: Brian Maxwell

Maxwell is currently the chief financial officer for Children & Families First. He briefly worked as director of the Office of Management and Budget in the final year of the Markell administration in 2016.

Secretary of the Department of Agriculture: Don Clifton

Clifton currently works as the executive director of the Delaware Farm Bureau. Prior to that, he was state executive director for the U.S. Department of Agriculture Farm Service Agency under Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama. He also co-chaired former Gov. Ruth Ann Minner’s Strategic Economic Council for Agriculture and Biotechnology.

Director of the State Housing Authority: Matthew Heckles

Heckles currently serves as regional administrator for the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, where he oversees delivery of federal housing programs across six states, including Delaware. He previously served as a senior leader at the Delaware State Housing Authority.

Secretary of the Department of Health and Social Services: Josette Manning

A holdover from the Carney administration, Manning currently serves as the secretary of DHSS, one of the largest agencies in state government. Previously, she served six years as secretary for the state Department of Services for Children, Youth, and Their Families. Before that, she served as a prosecutor for the state Department of Justice for 17 years.

Secretary of the Department of Services for Children, Youth & Their Families: Steven Yeatman

Yeatman is another Carney holdover, and has been head of DSCYF since 2023. Previously, he held various positions in each division within the department. In his current role, he has full operational oversight of all state-administered child welfare, juvenile justice and behavioral health services.

Secretary of the Department of Human Resources: Yvonne Anders Gordon

Anders Gordon comes to the cabinet from the county where she was past acting general manager of the 380 employees in the New Castle County Department of Public Works. She also served as New Castle County’s chief of administrative services.

Chief Information Officer: Gregory Lane

Lane also was a member of the Carney administration and has been serving as the state’s CIO since June 2023. Previously, he was chief technology officer at the state Department of Technology and Information. He was also once the CIO at Chemours, which was a chemicals spinoff from DuPont. Prior to that, he was CIO of DuPont’s Crop Protection agricultural unit.