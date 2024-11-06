Democrat Meyer rolls to victory over GOP’s Ramone in Delaware governor’s race

What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

Democrat Matt Meyer, who entered politics eight years ago by knocking out a popular three-term New Castle County Executive and then set his sights on becoming governor, rolled to victory in the general election Tuesday over Republican House Minority Leader Mike Ramone.

Meyer, a 53-year-old lawyer and former teacher who lives in Wilmington, received 56% of the vote. Ramone, a 63-year-old business owner who has homes in Newark and the Dewey Beach areas, received 44%.

Meyer will succeed two-term Gov. John Carney in January and become the first New Castle County Executive to hold the state government’s highest post. Meyer had defeated three-term incumbent Tom Gordon in the 2016 Democratic primary and served two terms in that office while eyeing the 2024 race for governor.

Carney, a former congressman and lieutenant governor who could not seek a state term by law, will become mayor of Wilmington after running unopposed Tuesday.

Carney and the state Democratic Party leadership had supported Lt. Gov. Bethany Hall-Long over Meyer in the September three-candidate primary, even after Hall-Long’s bid was marred by a yearlong campaign finance scandal. But Meyer outraised his two opponents by a wide margin, and defeated Hall-Long by 10 percentage points, with former state environmental chief Collin O’Mara finishing a distant third.

Now Meyer will hold a far more powerful position than Carney, setting up an unprecedented dynamic in tiny Delaware.

Wilmington routinely relies on the state government that Meyer will now run for tens of millions of dollars annually in investments and capital. Wilmington is the state’s largest city and part of New Castle County, which Meyer has led since 2017.

“It’s an incredible night for Delaware,” Meyer said in a telephone interview with WHYY News at about 8:45 p.m., after the Associated Press declared him the victor.

“This is the most diverse group of statewide elected officials in our state’s entire history, and it’s really an honor and a privilege to be a part of that.”

Meyer was referring to U.S. Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester becoming Delaware’s first woman and first Black member of the U.S. Senate, and state Sen. Sarah McBride winning Blunt Rochester’s current seat to become the first transgender member of Congress.