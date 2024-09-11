What questions do you have about the 2024 elections? What major issues do you want candidates to address? Let us know.

This story was supported by a statehouse coverage grant from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Delaware Gov. John Carney will be the next mayor of Wilmington, the state’s largest city. He captured more than 53% of the vote over former state Treasurer Velda Jones-Potter with all precincts reporting.

Because there is no Republican candidate in November’s general election, Carney is the de facto mayor-elect, replacing outgoing Mayor Mike Purzycki, who decided not to run for re-election.

Carney is leaving statewide office next year after serving two terms as governor, two terms as lieutenant governor and three terms as the state’s lone representative to the U.S. House. Carney said in a victory speech to staff and supporters that his campaign probably knocked on more than 10,000 doors during the campaign.

“But at the end of the day, it’s that individual family living on a block somewhere across the city that we work for to make sure that their life is better, that they enjoy Wilmington more than ever,” he said.

Jones-Potter was appointed state treasurer in 2009 and served about two years before losing her bid for a full term. She previously worked for DuPont and MBNA.

Jones-Potter said she was discouraged with the result.

“It’s disappointing that we as a city are still looking at more of the same,” she said, “that we are not going to see people in our city have the kind of opportunity that they should.”