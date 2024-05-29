From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Three years from now, at the Delaware River site where the DuPont Co. made billions of pounds of titanium dioxide, massive ships are expected to start rolling in with tons of electronics, clothes, heavy equipment and other consumer products.

That’s Delaware’s $635 million plan to rescue the Port of Wilmington by building a new port two miles north of the one that’s been in operation for a century and is known for handling fruit and automobiles.

The coming Port Delaware North is shaping up as the state’s largest infrastructure project since the construction of the Route 1 highway from Bear to Dover three decades ago. The announcement of the plan comes just a year after the state replaced Gulftainer, the Emirati conglomerate that ran the port for nearly five years but had failed to meet job and expansion promises.

But the Carney administration and the port’s new operator, Massachusetts-based Enstructure, is making even bolder promises for the new terminal in Edgemoor.

Officials say 4,000 construction jobs would be created, generating some $42 million in state and local tax revenues during that period.

Once it opens, 6,000 new jobs are projected, with about half at the port itself for dock and warehouse longshoremen and other employees, and the rest in support roles such as trucking. Those jobs are expected to generate about $40 million in tax revenues annually.

Those totals will be in addition to the jobs and tax dollars at the existing port, which will be renamed Port Delaware South.

And it’s all happening at the same location as DuPont’s former pigments plant, which closed in 2016 after operating for eight decades. The state bought the site the next year, and since then officials have worked to remediate contamination while obtaining the permits needed to construct the new facility for container ships.

Secretary of State Jeff Bullock, who sits on the Diamond State Port Corp., a state entity that bought the port from the cash-strapped city in 1995, stressed that Enstructure will pay for the bulk of the expansion. The state will kick in about $195 million, about 30% of the cost, he said, and federal grants will also be used.

“It’s a very good project for Delaware, both short-term in keeping the maritime sector strong and long-term in terms of our economic future,’’ Bullock said. “Public infrastructure is always a good investment and this will be a good investment as well. The benefits will be felt by Delaware for generations to come.”

Bullock said the benefits of the expansion will “reverberate” around the state and region.

“The economic impact of something like a new port can be felt by everyone,’’ Bullock said. “It’s not just the longshoreman who works on the dock. It’s the truck drivers that come in and out of the facility. It’s the gas station owner. It’s the guy that owns a restaurant or a dry cleaner or any of a number of other businesses that might be utilized by some of the people that benefit more directly from maritime activity.”

Bullock emphasized that port expansion will especially benefit Black families since the majority of port employees are Black, noting that some longshoremen earn upwards of $100,000 a year.

“The port’s been providing high-paying quality jobs that support thousands of Delaware families, and specifically African-American families in our state,’’ he said. “The promise of expanding to Edgemoor is kind of doubling down on that and creating opportunities for many more jobs for people in our state.”

‘It’s going to create thousands of jobs,’ union leader says

Bill Ashe, president of the International Longshoremen’s Union Local 1694, said the port’s survival depends on expansion and the ability to handle the gargantuan container ships that bring products used by U.S. consumers.

“How can we service vessels when we don’t have space to service what we actually have right now?’’ Ashe said. “At some point we will run out of what we have right now and we’ll lose the customers that we have.”

Ashe and Bullock both noted that when a 1,000-foot container ship struck and destroyed Baltimore’s Key Bridge in March, taking that city’s port out of operation, the facility in Wilmington, just 60 miles to the north, could only handle a fraction of the diverted cargo.

“No fault of anybody here, but we couldn’t even handle the big vessels,’’ Ashe said. “First of all, we don’t have enough cranes. We don’t have the capacity.”