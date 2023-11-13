From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

The city of Wilmington has been awarded more than $3 million from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency to modernize more than a mile of its sewer system.

The project aims to prevent flooding, and reduce sewer overflows into the Brandywine River, by upgrading the city’s 120-year-old Prices Run combined sewer overflow pipe.

“Resilient wastewater infrastructure plays an important role in keeping our communities and environment healthy,” said Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, D-Delaware, in a statement.

“[The funding] will help repair the aging wastewater infrastructure in the City of Wilmington – extending its durability to last another 50 years – and will help reduce flooding, enhance quality of life, and strengthen economic development as well.”