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For years, whenever University of Pennsylvania biology professor Dustin Brisson gave talks on Lyme disease, he’d always get the same question from the audience.

“Everyone always says, ‘Well, what about deer? You know, they’re called deer ticks,'” said Brisson, who studies the ecology of Borrelia burgdorferi, the bacterium that causes Lyme disease. “At least in the majority of the locations where Lyme disease is a problem, the variation in the amount of deer is not a major problem.”

That may prove a relief to residents of Pennsylvania, which not only boasts one of the densest deer populations in the country, but was recently declared “ground zero” for Lyme disease. But as we close in on the end of an especially active tick season, it also raises a question — if deer aren’t the missing link when it comes to Lyme disease, what is?

According to a recent study, the answer is twofold: mice and acorns.