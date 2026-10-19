University of Delaware, Newark spend years litigating controversial data center project

In 2013, a proposed massive data center and an accompanying 279-megawatt natural gas-fired combined heat and power plant on the University of Delaware’s STAR Campus was seen as a positive way to increase economic development. But public backlash quickly grew, led by Roe and other activists.

In 2013 and 2014, City Council held 11 executive sessions to receive legal advice regarding the project.

According to Delaware’s FOIA law, entities can meet in executive session for several reasons, including to discuss pending or potential litigation. Those minutes can only be hidden as long as “public disclosure would defeat the lawful purpose of the executive session, but no longer.”

However, Newark officials have continued to deny Roe access to those records, despite the fact that UD terminated the lease for the project in 2014 and all litigation concluded in 2017. The city has argued that attorney-client privilege does not expire and can therefore keep them secret forever.

Bill would broaden public access, but keeps court as enforcement remedy

Townsend’s proposed legislation would reduce the time members of the public have to wait for a response to a request for documents, going to 10 business days instead of 15. It would allow residents of other states to request documents, prohibit charging fees to some members of the public, including journalists and academics, and it would remove the broad FOIA exemption currently enjoyed by the University of Delaware and Delaware State University. It would also ban officials from automatically withholding documents from public view by labeling them as “investigative.”

“This is meant to do a whole lot of different things to expand transparency in Delaware,” Townsend said. “Make it user-friendly, accessible, but not invite people to abuse it and then burden taxpayer costs either.”

The bill cannot become law in its current form because it will expire before the new 154th General Assembly, the next two-year legislative cycle that begins in January.

Townsend said he filed it now to get feedback on his proposed revamp.

John Flaherty is the spokesperson for the Delaware Coalition for Open Government. He said he likes many of the changes the legislation makes to create more transparency.

But he also criticized the bill for a provision that would allow officials to deny requests as “overly-broad,” “unduly burdensome” or “abusive.”

He also supports opening lawmakers’ emails to the public. State lawmakers voted in 2009 to exempt their emails and those of their staff from disclosure.

“If somebody writes in saying, ‘I need to get my road paved,’ we have a right to know that that person is getting a favor and not going through the process everybody else goes through,” Flaherty said. “If you’re a business operating in the state and your competitor gets a favor, you have a right to know what favor they’re getting.”