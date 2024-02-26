Conner ruled last week that lawmakers overreached in their authority by passing these statutes. He sided with the plaintiffs, who argued that the constitution only allows the general election to be held on one day and that “granting indefinite absentee voting to those who cannot vote in a single election” goes too far.

Delaware Attorney General Kathy Jennings signaled an appeal may be forthcoming.

“For five years, this office has fought like hell to protect voting rights,” the Democrat said in a statement. “We’re not stopping now.”

The lawsuit was filed in 2022 by the Public Interest Legal Foundation on behalf of an inspector of elections and Senate Minority Leader Gerald Hocker, who challenged the state’s early voting and absentee voting laws.

Hocker and other Senate and House Republican leaders said they support early voting and other Senate and House Republican leaders, but Democrats passed the policy by creating a law, not by changing the state constitution to extend the days of voting allowed.

Republicans said they plan to introduce a constitutional amendment to add the option of early voting back to residents on Thursday. They say it will address the court’s objections. Amendments must be approved by the General Assembly twice in two separate years and be signed by the governor to take effect. That means the earliest it could go back into effect is 2025 unless the state appeals the judge’s decision.

“No way am I against early voting,” Hocker said. “I think it’s a popular thing now. I think our constituents have accepted it, shown by the percentage that is now using early voting.”