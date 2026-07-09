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The Black men, women and children who Delaware statesman Caesar Rodney owned had been aggravating him in the spring of 1776.

“From their past vile misbehavior they have no right to expect any favour or partiallity for them at my hands,” the plantation owner wrote to his brother after some of the enslaved people were worried they would be sold and their families torn apart.

Rodney, a wealthy lawmaker and militia leader, and future president of the Delaware colony, added in the letter that he’d “lost almost all affection or feeling for them.”

Three months later, that same man, who enslaved at least 26 Black people during his lifetime, signed the Declaration of Independence, whose foundational phrase and most memorable assertion was that “all men are created equal.”

Such was the contradiction at the heart of Rodney’s legacy. He has been lionized as a patriot and memorialized by a marble sculpture in the U.S. Capitol, but his wealth was derived from slave labor, according to a report the city of Wilmington released this week as Americans were concluding the country’s 250th birthday festivities.

Late former Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki commissioned the report in 2024, nearly four years after he ordered downtown’s most iconic landmark — a towering bronze statue depicting Rodney riding his horse to Philadelphia to vote for freedom from Great Britain — taken down and put in protective storage.

Purzycki and other city leaders feared the statue could be damaged in the wake of racial unrest that engulfed Wilmington and other cities in June 2020 after a white Minneapolis police officer killed George Floyd, who was Black, during an arrest. Many protests targeted monuments to Confederate leaders and those who held people in slavery.

Purzycki made the move amid protesters’ complaints that Rodney was a major slaveholder — like fellow Founding Fathers George Washington, Thomas Jefferson and others — whose less-than-honorable practices had been whitewashed by the mythmakers of American history.

The decision elicited support but also criticism, even at the highest levels of the U.S. government. In October 2020, President Donald Trump pushed back with a proclamation for Rodney’s 292nd birthday that “the empty pedestal in Rodney Square in Wilmington is the end result of an extreme anti-American historical revisionism.”

With opinions so varied on the subject, Purzycki also pledged to foster “an overdue discussion about the public display of historical figures and events.” Neither the city’s Rodney statue, Caesar Rodney High School nor citations in the state’s Historical Markers Program acknowledges Rodney’s slaveholding.

The mayor never moved the statue out of storage or convened the community conversation, but he and city planners envisioned a research project into Rodney’s ownership of human beings. In January 2024, Wilmington City Council approved a state grant to begin the $40,000 study. The city also paid part of the tab.

The aim was to “answer questions that might prove critical to any productive future public discourse about the statue, the man, and how to foreground the persons enslaved by Caesar Rodney,” the report says.

Purzycki, who left office in January 2025 and was succeeded by then-Gov. John Carney, died in May from leukemia. Carney’s office released the report Monday.

“The project revealed that Caesar Rodney, public servant, patriot, and advocate for the freedom to self-govern, participated in and benefited from a slaveholding society, directly enslaving at least 26 people in his lifetime, including children and families,” the report concluded.

“The frequently cited number of 200 persons enslaved by Rodney could not be documented by available primary sources. Also, the recent debate about Caesar Rodney as an abolitionist is not supported by primary documents nor by respected contemporary historians who have examined this notion over the past 30 years,” the report continued.

The report also identified the 26 people directly enslaved by Rodney by name, and counted 54 more owned by his parents, siblings, guardian and other close relatives, but said it’s likely there were more enslaved people who could not be traced.

The report was released just days after Rodney’s statue took center stage at a dedication ceremony for the renovated Freedom Plaza in Washington, D.C. The statue was taken out of storage and shipped to the nation’s capital in April for a six-month stay in advance of this year’s semiquincentennial celebrations.