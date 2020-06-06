After night of ‘chaos’ last weekend, Wilmington regroups amid concern of more unrest

Mayor Mike Purzycki says police exercised appropriate restraint on Friday night as what began as a peaceful afternoon protest and march over George Floyd’s death at the hands of police in Minneapolis morphed in the evening to widespread looting in the central business district.

It was yet another blow to a downtown that has made positive strides in recent years after decades of decay, with hundreds of apartment units filled with younger residents and new restaurants and other shops sprouting.

Car windows were also damaged in residential/commercial Trolley Square, an affluent area west of town.

Market Street was mostly deserted all week except for scant pedestrian traffic, with police vehicles stationed on some intersections and yellow caution tape blocking vehicular access from Fourth to 10th streets.

Mayor: ‘We will keep our city and its residents safe’

On Friday, trash receptacles were removed as the Purzycki administration geared up for another protest planned for the city’s riverfront area a few blocks south of downtown. (Rumors circulated Friday that the protest had been moved downtown but WHYY could not confirm that speculation.)

Purzycki said Thursday he tried to persuade the organizers of tonight’s planned protest to cancel the event, but they would not do and promised it would be peaceful.

The mayor added that he’s concerned that some will attend to disrupt the event but in a statement issued by his office he and police chief Robert J. Tracy stressed that violence won’t be tolerated and they are prepared to keep the peace with the assistance of state and New Castle County police officers.

“We will keep our City and its residents safe,” Purzycki said. “We have no problem with peaceful protest. In fact, we will protect peaceful protest. However, we will not stand by while our city and neighborhoods are vandalized.”

“There is no reason for it,” he added. “I am sorry that I have to even address the subject of possible vandalism and looting, but we are acutely aware of what happened last weekend and will do everything to prevent anything like this from occurring again.”