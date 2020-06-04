‘We can do better’ on diversity, says University of Delaware president

“I have been truly heartbroken to hear the stories of discrimination and prejudice that many of you have experienced, whether in our broader society or, unfortunately, here within our own community,” he wrote to students, faculty and staff.

In response to outrage on social media over racist remarks made by at least one student online, the university responded, “We condemn racist language…At a minimum these folks will receive education about these posts. If a student has violated our policies, they will be referred to the appropriate process.”

Assanis said all students will be required to go through online diversity, equity and inclusion education that was test piloted this past fall. “Through education for all members of our community, we can cultivate a greater appreciation of the value of diverse peoples, cultures and perspectives,” he said. “This is absolutely essential in modern society and directly supports our institutional mission to prepare our citizens to succeed.”

The university will also hold a series of forums to hear from all members of the community to inform additional ways to improve diversity and inclusion. “We are also mindful of those who have been silent, and we encourage them to come forward and share their stories, perspectives and ideas,” he said.