The University of Delaware quietly removed years of research and academic materials from its anti-racism initiative website last summer, cutting off access to scholarship examining its historical ties to slavery and systemic racism.

The website, known as UDARI, was created in 2020 as part of a national consortium studying institutional histories of racial injustice. Then, in July 2025, it went offline and stayed that way until February. Students and researchers say the disappearance of the website disrupted academic work, strained community trust, threatened academic freedom and raised concerns about transparency.

Months without access to research

Alex Toth, an undergraduate student majoring in history education and a board member of the Newark Historical Society, said he first noticed the issue while researching the university’s relationship with the surrounding community.

As a Newark, Delaware, native and local historian, Toth said he frequently relied on UDARI’s research.

“At some point in the middle of the summer, I went to look at one of the articles that I look at very often. It’s called, ‘Beyond Its Limits: A Case Study in University Expansion and Gentrification in Newark,’” he said. “I’ve used it in conversation with students and in conversation with other local historians, and I found out pretty quickly that it was gone, along with all the other research done by UDARI, and had been replaced by a pretty generic website.”

As the fall semester approached, Toth waited for an opportunity to raise his concerns directly with university leadership. He brought the issue forward during a Sept. 25 public forum with the UD interim president and senior administrators.

“What I was told at the moment was that UD had just been made aware … that this research had been taken down, that it was a mistake and that they were going to do all that they could to find a different venue to host this research on,” he said.

Despite that assurance, the website remained offline for months.

Prior to the UDARI rollback, the university had also asked diversity, equity and inclusion organizations, such as the Center for Black Culture and Student Diversity and Inclusion office, to remove their posters from campus. That got the attention of the student NAACP chapter at UD.

The chapter president, senior Corey Gordon, was at the same September town hall to fight against the removal of those posters. Gordon said he had also just learned about the website being taken down.

“We were frustrated, but we weren’t surprised. We had already known that these rollbacks were coming. We didn’t know how blatant they would be or how transparent they would be … or that they would go as far as to remove history and remove research and that sort of thing,” he said. “We realized that these aren’t cost-saving measures that the university is taking to protect the students and protect these spaces. They’re actively doing hostile moves against these spaces and against this community on campus.”

Earlier this month, the chapter decided to take their concerns to the state Legislature in Dover to hold the university accountable.

“We decided that we were going to go down there, let them know our side of the story, what actually happened on campus, what has been happening on campus, so that the legislators could be informed when making financial decisions, but also so that the community at large would know what’s going on on campus,” Gordon said.

“There’s been rollbacks like this across the country, and there’s been schools that have shown up in a fight for their students and advocated for their students,” he said. “And there have been universities that have not. And we’re definitely in that latter.”