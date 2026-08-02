ACANA Festival connects thousands of Philadelphians to African culture

Cherry Street Pier saw thousands of people take in cultural cornerstones, such as African art and music, during Sunday’s event.

Attendees got to connect directly with African art, food and fashion during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

ACANA Festival connects thousands of Philadelphians to African culture

Cherry Street Pier saw thousands of people take in cultural cornerstones, such as African art and music, during Sunday’s event.

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The 18th ACANA Festival in Philadelphia celebrated the city’s connection to African culture, both in the people that live here and through the continent’s cultural connections across generations.

Cherry Street Pier saw thousands of people take in cultural cornerstones, such as African music, cuisine and fashion from nearly every portion of the continent.

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Attendees standing at ACANA Festival
Attendees got to connect directly with African art, food and fashion during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Attendees and items at ACANA Festival
African fashion and style was on full display during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026, at Cherry Street Pier on Penn's Landing. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
A performer onstage
Performances took place on a stage set up toward the back of Cherry Street Pier at Penn's Landing on Aug. 2, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

ACANA, which stands for the African Cultural Alliance of North America, was founded in 1999 and offers social, health and legal services for the African immigrant and refugee community in Philadelphia.

CEO Voffee Jabateh said the event has grown over the years, not just in scope but in representation at the annual festival.

“When we first came here almost 18 years ago… we just thought that it was bringing artists together to have a nice time,” Jabateh said. “As we moved deeper and deeper into other years of the production of the African fest, we realized that this was about exhibiting continental African culture and music.”

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Fashion on display
African fashion and style was on full display during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026, at Cherry Street Pier on Penn's Landing. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Food trucks lined up outside of Cherry Street Pier
Food trucks lined up outside of Cherry Street Pier at Penn's Landing on Aug. 2, 2026, for the 18th ACANA Festival. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Rose Dousuah smiles next to a rack of clothes
Rose Dousuah, owner of Roshe Design, set up shop at the ACANA Festival at Cherry Street Pier on Aug. 2, 2026, showcasing clothing and accessories inspired by her Liberian roots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Rose Dousuah, owner of Roshe Design, has been designing clothing and jewelry inspired by her Liberian roots since childhood.

“When I was little growing up, I used to go to the tailor shop and pick up the little fabrics on the floor and put them together and make outfits for my doll babies,” Dousuah said.

Rose Dousuah holding a clothing design
Rose Dousuah, owner of Roshe Design, set up shop at the ACANA Festival at Cherry Street Pier on Aug. 2, 2026, showcasing clothing and accessories inspired by her Liberian roots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
two mannequin heads and other items on display
African fashion and style was on full display during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026, at Cherry Street Pier on Penn's Landing. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Rose Dousuah points to a symbol on fabric
Rose Dousuah, owner of Roshe Design, set up shop at the ACANA Festival at Cherry Street Pier on Aug. 2, 2026, showcasing clothing and accessories inspired by her Liberian roots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

For roughly a decade, she’s been steadily building her brand after graduating from the Art Institute of Philadelphia. These days, she’s based across the river in New Jersey, but she makes sure to set up shop at the festival each year.

“It helps us small businesses show off our craft and connect with the community here in Philadelphia,” Dousuah said.

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In addition to the festival’s celebration of the African diaspora, Jabateh emphasized the importance of Africatown’s development in Southwest Philadelphia.

“The concept of it has been around forever,” Jabateh said. “But for a major American city to designate almost 20% of its land space to be called Africatown is a landmark achievement.”

fabrics on display
Rose Dousuah, owner of Roshe Design, set up shop at the ACANA Festival at Cherry Street Pier on Aug. 2, 2026, showcasing clothing and accessories inspired by her Liberian roots. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Sketch artist Darryl Durham at a table
Attendees got to connect directly with African art, food and fashion during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)
Wooden trinkets
African fashion and style was on full display during the 18th ACANA Festival on Aug. 2, 2026, at Cherry Street Pier on Penn's Landing. (Cory Sharber/WHYY)

Sunday’s festival kicked off this year’s PECO Multicultural Series, a set of eight events that provide Philadelphians opportunities to connect with other walks of life present throughout the city. The Festival of India on Aug. 15 will coincide with India’s Independence Day.

The Freedom Now Fest also took place Sunday in West Philadelphia, celebrating the anniversary of Martin Luther King Jr.’s “Freedom Now” rally in 1965.

Saturdays just got more interesting.

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About Cory Sharber

Cory Sharber is a general assignment reporter for WHYY News.

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