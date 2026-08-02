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The 18th ACANA Festival in Philadelphia celebrated the city’s connection to African culture, both in the people that live here and through the continent’s cultural connections across generations.

Cherry Street Pier saw thousands of people take in cultural cornerstones, such as African music, cuisine and fashion from nearly every portion of the continent.