Gwendolyn Ebron has been trying to fill the gaps in African and African American history for Philadelphians for decades.

She said she was frustrated that typical textbooks only began to mention the African diaspora about 400 years ago.

“We start our history in the middle, [during U.S.] slavery,” Ebron said. “But we have more than 5,000 years of history.”

Through Urban Intellectuals, she teaches children — and sometimes adults — about their heritage as Black Americans. She also runs a Sankofa Club in Philly, an immersive Black history youth group.

“The kings and queens of Africa have given great contributions to the world,” she said. “But most people don’t know because they’re not taught in school.”

So when Ebron’s friend, Patrice Hawthorne, a Philadelphia singer-songwriter, asked her about an African heritage day beyond Juneteenth, and when they discovered Africa Day, the pair got inspired.

“Africa is the cradle of civilization and the motherland so it’s something that we should definitely celebrate and not overlook,” Hawthorne said.

Organizers hosted their first Africa Day on May 25.