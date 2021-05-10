Quintuple shooting in Olney leaves teen and man dead, 3 others injured

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

Police say a gunman killed a young man and a teenager and injured three others in a quintuple shooting in North Philadelphia Sunday afternoon.

The shooting occurred on the 100 block of East Albanus Street at 4:18 p.m. A 23-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy were both shot several times and pronounced dead at the scene.

A 22-year-old man was also shot once in the right thigh, a second 22-year-old man was shot five times throughout the body and a 21-year-old man was shot once in the left ankle. The three victims were taken to Einstein Hospital and placed in stable condition.

No arrests have been made.