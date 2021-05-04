Philly Councilmembers call for a ‘bold investment’ to fight gun violence

Several members of Philadelphia City Council want to see more funding for anti-violence programs in the next fiscal year and beyond, as the city says gun violence has become the leading cause of death among young Black and Latino men.

Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration is proposing an additional $70 million for anti-violence efforts over the next five years. The money would be used to expand a pair of violence prevention programs, bolster the city’s blight remediation efforts, and launch a transitional jobs program, among other priorities.

On Monday, during the first of several budget hearings, half a dozen City Councilmembers told administration officials that more investment is needed given the level of gun violence Philadelphia is experiencing.

At least 668 people have been shot so far this year, a nearly 40% increase over the same time last year, the deadliest in three decades.

“We fully, and without caution, invest in traditional systems of public safety, but do not make the same bold investments in violence prevention or opportunities for our youth,” said City Councilmember Jamie Gauthier. “What would it look like for instance to invest $250 million or even $500 million additional dollars over five years?”