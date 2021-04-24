Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf met Friday with lawmakers and law enforcement officials to discuss gun violence in the state and what can be done to quell it, especially in Philadelphia, where the epidemic is putting the city on pace to set a new single-year record for homicides.

During a news conference in West Philadelphia, officials pitched the roundtable meeting as the start of a dialogue on this issue involving state and city officials who don’t always have the opportunity to work collaboratively. State Sen. Anthony Williams, who organized the discussion, said he envisions the creation of an intergovernmental task force that would discuss ways to reduce gun violence in the state — in the communities that are most impacted by the bloodshed.

“We are going to coordinate every resource possible, not just money, but every resource possible to change the experience of the next generation that only knows this level of violence,” said Williams outside of the West Philadelphia YMCA, exactly a mile from where a 6-year-old boy and his 28-year-old father were shot last week while sitting in a car. The boy survived, but his father did not.