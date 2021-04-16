A 6-year-old was shot while sitting in a car with his father and another man in Southwest Philadelphia Wednesday night. The boy’s father, Joshua Butts, 28, would later die at Penn Presbyterian after suffering wounds to the chest and torso.

The boy, who The Philadelphia Inquirer reported is awake, will have to undergo a second surgery because of wounds to his stomach and lower back.

Victim advocates who work with children and teens who have lost a loved one to gun violence, or have been shot themselves, say the impact left by just this one shooting goes beyond the three people in the car.

“The tentacles are so far-reaching,” said Emily DeCarlo, Youth Violence Outreach Program Director with the Anti-Violence Partnership of Philadelphia.

DeCarlo said beyond family members, the boy’s teachers, friends from sports or other extracurriculars, his religious community, if he has one — these are all people who will be impacted by the shooting in a very real way.

“We could get four, five, six, or 25 referrals from this because you have a whole class of peers who are struggling now with the fact that their classmate was shot,” DeCarlo said.

DeCarlo said these referrals would only add to a growing list of people in need of services in South and Southwest Philly alone. On a day like Wednesday, there were two other fatal shootings, including one in which a 16-year-old was fatally shot, each adding to the large and growing number of people experiencing grief and trauma in the city.