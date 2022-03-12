‘Significant increase’ in Philly’s domestic violence, especially involving guns

He added that 42 of the city’s 562 homicides last year were domestic assault related. Incidents in Kensington and Frankford were at the top of the list.

Councilman Isaiah Thomas asked how children were being impacted by the uptick. Vanore said police and other city agencies and contractors are working with youth to be sure they get proper treatment.

There were lower numbers of children involved in domestic violence incidents during the pandemic. Vanore said that could be due to the fact that because kids were not in the classroom in-person, schools were not reporting the incidents during the pandemic as they normally would.

Shakina Rush calls herself an overcomer of domestic violence. She believes the problem is becoming worse.

“It’s really a threat to our communities, especially the African-American community in the inner city and with young adults,” Rush told the council.

Ruth Glenn of the National Coalition Against Domestic Violence said the city must make sure that all survivor groups are considered when working to prevent violence prevention.

Glenn called on the council to make sure that the city comes from a place that is “survivor-centric” when talking about domestic violence. She added that there has to be concern for those in the Native American and LGBTQ communities when it comes to devising ways to combat domestic violence.