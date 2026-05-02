Federal prosecutors in New Jersey have charged four residents with illegally voting.

The U.S. attorney’s office for New Jersey said in a statement Friday that the four people were not U.S. citizens when they registered to vote and cast ballots in federal elections, as federal law requires.

Their charges range from illegally voting in a federal election to making false statements when applying for citizenship and unlawful procurement of citizenship or naturalization.

Prosecutors say all four voted in at least one federal election from 2020 to 2024, a period that included two presidential elections and one midterm election.

They say the defendants, after casting ballots, then submitted applications for naturalization in which they falsely claimed to have never voted or registered to vote in a federal election.

U.S. Attorney Robert Frazer said the charges reflect his office’s “commitment to protecting the integrity of our election system.”