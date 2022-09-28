A former U.S. Congressman who already did one stint in jail is headed back for 30 months after admitting to election fraud.

Michael “Ozzie” Myers has admitted to paying the judge of elections in two polling places to add additional votes to the end-of-day tally between 2014 and 2018. He entered a guilty plea to the charges in June.

Assistant US Attorney Eric Gibson said Myers’ bribes resulted in extra votes being “rung up” on the voting machines by signing in people who didn’t show up to vote. In one case, he had votes added to the tally without any corresponding paperwork.

The fraudulent votes happened in South Philly’s 39th Ward, 36th division.

“What the judge of elections for the 39/36 would do during the scheme was – while the polling place was otherwise not busy – step into the machine and just add to the vote totals for specific candidates that were favored and supported by Myers,” Gibson said. “On Myers’ instructions, he would just flip the switch, add the vote tallies or extra votes to the candidates on the little machine. So then when the machine spits out the results at the end of the evening, it would have those fraudulent votes recorded within the tally.”

In that case, the fraud was evident because the number of votes counted at the end of the day outnumbered the number of voters who came in to cast a ballot.

At another polling place, Gibson said the scheme was better hidden.

“They voted for individuals who they knew would not appear. But then they signed those individuals’ names into the records, into the paper records,” he said. “So, for example, if Eric Gibson did not appear on Election Day, nonetheless, somebody would sign the sign-in sheet with my name and then somebody would sign the polling book with my name so that the tallies coming out of the machine matched the number of voters.”

This was not a case of voting for those who are no longer among the living.

“Voting for dead people, that had nothing at all to do with this,” Gibson said. “Other family members might come in and say, ‘my husband’s not coming in.’ And they would cast a vote then for the husband, knowing that he was not going to appear at the polls.”