A former Philadelphia congressman who was among the officials convicted in the FBI’s Abscam sting has now been charged with election fraud.

Michael “Ozzie” Myers’ four-year career representing Pennsylvania’s 1st Congressional District ended in 1980, when he was sentenced to three years in prison for accepting a bribe and his colleagues in the House voted to expel him from the body.

Since serving his sentence, he has been active in Philadelphia as a political consultant, specifically for candidates seeking judgeships. And when federal prosecutors announced in May that a judge of elections had pleaded guilty to stuffing ballot boxes on behalf of Democratic judicial candidates, one man appeared most likely to have ordered the alleged stuffing: Myers.

According to an indictment unsealed Thursday, Myers, 77, is charged with eight counts related to conspiring with and bribing the former Judge of Elections for Philadelphia’s 39th Ward, 36th Division, Domenick J. Demuro, 73.

U.S. Attorney William McSwain said the ballot box stuffing was the mechanism by which Myers was able to exert control over politics in his ward, and in the city at large.

“According to the indictment, Myers distributed cash payments and supported family, friends and allies for elective office in the 39th ward, and installed ward leaders, judges of elections and Democratic state committee persons,” McSwain said. “Through this alleged scheme, Myers advanced his political and financial interest through fraudulent and corrupt means.”

Prosecutors say in return for bribes ranging from $300 to $5,000, DeMuro stuffed ballot boxes on behalf of favored candidates in three separate Democratic primaries in 2014, 2015 and 2016.