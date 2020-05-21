A former Philadelphia Judge of Elections has been charged with election fraud for allegedly stuffing ballot boxes on behalf of certain Democratic candidates in three separate primaries, and for accepting bribes.

William McSwain, the U.S. Attorney for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania, announced the charges Thursday. He said the judge, Domenick J. DeMuro, had already pleaded guilty.

DeMuro served at a polling place in the 39th Ward, in South Philadelphia’s 36th Division.

According to McSwain, DeMuro’s ballot box stuffing stretched over three primary elections in 2014, 2015 and 2016. The U.S. Attorney said DeMuro accepted money from a political consultant, who instructed DeMuro to illegally add votes for specific judicial candidates running for seats on Pennsylvania’s Court of Common Pleas.