“It’s straightforward. But it’s a new thing,” said Conrad Benner, the creator of the StreetsDept.com street art blog and curator of this mail-in voting campaign. “If we show people that people are doing it, they’ll do it themselves and see how easy it is.”

Earlier this year, before the pandemic shelter-at-home order, the Pennsylvania legislature had relaxed the conditions by which people can vote by mail. No longer do you have to prove you are out of town or otherwise unable to vote in person in order to get an absentee ballot.

You can make an online request for a ballot to be mailed to you, if you have a valid state driver’s license or ID. Those without a state-issued identification or reliable access to the internet have to call 1-877-VOTESPA (868-3772) to request the ballot.

The deadline to request is May 26. The deadline to return the ballot by mail is June 2.

“Given the circumstances around COVID voting by mail is, I believe, the safest way to vote,” said Jen Devor, an election advocate who spearheaded this campaign. “Without the state automatically sending everyone a ballot, I was concerned people would be left out.”

Devor approached Benner to coordinate three local artists — Martha Rich, Marian Bailey, and Manuela Guillén — to design original posters in whatever style and imagery they choose, with bold colors and instructions on how to request a mail-in ballot.