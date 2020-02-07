Election 2020
Messy Iowa caucuses leave candidates scrambling for money
With campaigns girding for a protracted contest, fundraising success is critical to their long-term prospects.
Battleground 2020: Election reform in Pennsylvania
Changes in Pennsylvania's election processes go into effect by the April 28th primary. We'll talk about what it means for voters and the election outcome.
DNC calls for a ‘recanvass’ of Iowa results after delays
The chairman of the Democratic National Committee is calling for a “recanvass” of the results of Monday's Iowa caucus, which was marred by technical problems and delays.
Pence stops by Pa. in hopes of rallying the Trump vote
At a Women for Trump event in Camp Hill, the vice president touched on education, veterans’ issues, abortion, undocumented immigrants and 'socialism' in the Democratic party.
After acquittal, independents in Philly say Trump impeachment trial swayed their vote
Some people felt the 133-day proceeding was “a circus,” while others said the charges didn’t seem like a big deal to begin with.
Counties don’t see election reform money in Wolf’s proposed budget
Voting machine reimbursement is in the FY2021 fiscal plan, but not direct funding for Act 77.
As Vice President Pence comes to central Pa. for Women for Trump event, GOP faces a gender gap
The Women for Trump event illustrates the campaign’s efforts to energize women voters.
Mike Bloomberg campaigns as the ‘un-Trump’ in Philadelphia
As other Democratic candidates were consumed by Iowa’s murky caucus results, Michael Bloomberg brought his deep-pocketed campaign to Philadelphia.
Buttigieg, Sanders lead as Iowa releases partial results
The data, made public for the first time nearly 24 hours after voting concluded, reflected the results of 62% of precincts in the state.
At least half of Iowa results expected by day’s end, Dems say
The news did little to stem rising confusion and concern more than 12 hours after voting ended without the release of a single result in the Democrats' opening contest.
The quirks of being ‘viable:’ How satellite Iowa caucus-goers in Philly made their picks
In a new effort to make the process more inclusive, Philly was home to a satellite Iowa caucus. Voters navigated “electability” and the pressure of going first.
Tech troubles behind delay in Iowa results
Technology problems and reporting “inconsistencies” kept Iowa Democratic Party officials from releasing results from Monday's caucus
Trash pick-ups and burlesque: Philly volunteers try to boost their presidential picks
The Democratic presidential nomination process is underway. Philly volunteers use old-school and out-of-the-box methods to raise their candidates profiles.
Iowa is about to reshape the presidential race — here’s what you need to know
Voting in the Democratic presidential nominating contest is about to kick off with the Iowa caucuses Monday.
‘I think South Jersey is Trump country’: President’s Wildwood rally wakes up hibernating Shore town
Trump hosted a rally in support of South Jersey U.S. Rep. Jeff Van Drew, who recently switched from Democrat to Republican.
