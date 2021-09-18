As Pennsylvania Republicans have taken steps toward an unprecedented review of the 2020 presidential election and 2021 primary, election and data security experts say their methods — and the clear partisan motivation behind them — are concerning.

A little-used Senate committee controlled by Republicans voted this week to issue a subpoena ordering Pennsylvania’s Department of State to deliver a long list of voter data and other records.

It includes a mix of publicly available and private information: specifically, all registered Pennsylvania voters’ names, dates of birth, and addresses, as well as the last four digits of their social security numbers, driver’s license numbers, and dates of their last voting activity.

They also want all communication records between the Pennsylvania DOS and county officials between May 2020 and 2021, all the directions, policies, and guidance the state had in place related to elections and voting between August 2020 and June 2021, and all election worker training materials used between August 2020 and May 2021.

Most of that information is already available to the public. State communication records are subject to Pennsylvania’s Right-to-Know law, and anyone can purchase a voter list that includes some information on individual voters for $20 from the DOS. That list does not include a person’s actual voting record, nor is that a request of GOP lawmakers.

But lawmakers are requesting social security digits and driver’s license numbers, which aren’t public. Alex Halderman, a University of Michigan professor who studies computer security and privacy in election systems, says there is good reason why that information usually stays behind a firewall.

“Any time that you’re compiling databases of personally identifiable information, especially things like Social Security numbers, identity theft really is a pervasive concern,” he said.

David Becker, who heads the nonprofit Center for Election Innovation & Research, which consults with states on election integrity, was blunter in his assessment of the GOP proposal.

“They’re playing Russian roulette with the personal information of every single registered Pennsylvania voter,” he said. “This is information … that could be used to steal someone’s identity, that could be used to wreck someone’s financial history. The justification for seizing this data should have to meet a very high bar. And they haven’t even tried.”

Jason Thompson, the spokesman for Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R-Centre), explained the caucus’ justification for the review as having heard “anecdotally” that DOS’ election rolls might have problems, and so they’re figuring out “if there are concerns, to what extent those concerns are valid.”

DOS is responsible for maintaining voter rolls, which often involves getting rid of duplicate registrations when people move within the commonwealth, and getting inactive and deceased voters off the lists. It’s a big job — one that Becker knows intimately.

He previously directed the Pew Charitable Trusts’ election research, and led the development of the Electronic Registration Information Center, or ERIC, a system that has helped many states — including Pennsylvania — clean up its rolls.

“Pennsylvania has been one of the leaders in this,” he said. “Pennsylvania’s voter rolls in 2020 were significantly more accurate than they could have been in 2016, thanks to their membership in ERIC.”

Senate Republicans have said they’ll need to hire a private company to actually conduct their review. They’ve confirmed that state money will fund the project, but haven’t said what companies they’re looking at, or what criteria they’ll use to determine who to trust with the personal information of Pennsylvania’s 8.7 million registered voters.

Thompson said the caucus is committed to keeping voter information secure.

“I think that we would be building specific language into whatever contract we would sign with a vendor … for one we would certainly have some kind of nondisclosure agreement so that information would be protected under penalty of law,” he said. “And also, you know, just making sure that there are certain security and storage protocols in place.”

But Thompson also acknowledged, there aren’t many companies around that are equipped to do the kind of unusual review his caucus is looking for: cross-checking millions of people’s voting records with death records and hunting for names that might be wrongly registered or duplicated.

“One of the things that we’re running into is there’s not a lot of firms that have that specific experience,” he said. “Most of the audits that are done are usually performed by counties, they’re performed by departments of state.”

Gov. Tom Wolf has slammed the proposal.

“Senate Republicans should be ashamed of their latest attempt to destabilize our election system through a sham investigation that will unnecessarily cost taxpayers millions of dollars,” his office wrote this week.