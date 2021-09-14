Wolf creates new redistricting oversight panel ahead of fraught map-drawing process

Pennsylvania’s governor issued an executive order Monday creating a new panel of experts to advise him on passing a new congressional map next year.

Tom Wolf, a Democrat, says he’s trying to add a new layer of “fairness and transparency” to the politically fraught redistricting process.

“The decisions that are made through the drawing of new district boundaries will affect every person and community in Pennsylvania for the next decade,” he said in a statement. “That is why I have tasked this advisory council with listening to the people of Pennsylvania and providing their expert advice so that I can better evaluate the maps in the best interest of all Pennsylvanians.”

The process of passing a congressional map, which the state must do every decade based on new census numbers, is essentially the same as passing a bill into law. The Republican-controlled House and Senate will negotiate and approve a draft map, then Wolf can either approve it, or strike it down. When divided governments haven’t been able to agree on a map in past years, a court has had to step in and pick one.