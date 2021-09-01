End of ‘prison gerrymandering’ means changes to redistricting

Potential for big impact in some places

Because the state has not yet provided data on the prior residences of the incarcerated, it’s unknown exactly the impact the law change will have on redistricting. But it’s clear the new law will have an outsized impact on a few state and congressional districts as they are currently drawn.

For instance, the southernmost 2nd Congressional District already has the smallest population of the state’s dozen districts. Removing nearly 9,200 residents from that count and reallocating them to their former addresses would further shrink that size. Given New Jersey’s 2020 population of 9.2 million, each district should wind up representing about 774,000 residents. Before reallocation, the 2nd District’s population was less than 732,000.

With about 756,000 residents, the neighboring 3rd Congressional District is also undersized. It will also have a significant number of people reallocated — about 7,500.

Rep. Jeff Van Drew, a Republican, represents the 2nd, while Democrat Andy Kim represents the 3rd. Last year, Democrats targeted Van Drew, who was elected as a Democrat in the 2018 midterm election, and Republicans already are running ads against Kim, who flipped the district from red to blue that same year. This could give both parties’ teams on the commission fodder as they create maps.

In north Jersey, the 10th Congressional District encompassing parts of Newark and Jersey City will have the most residents reallocated, about 9,700, but it will have less of an impact because the district grew the most over the last decade, by close to 30% to 816,000 people.

At the state level, the NJPP report cites five districts as most impacted because 1% or more of their total population was incarcerated. The most significant of those is the 29th Legislative District in Newark, where Northern State Prison is located and nearly 4% of the population — or more than 9,300 people — was incarcerated.

Still, the large growth in Newark, the state’s largest city, over the last decade drove up the population in the 29th by almost 21% and its unaltered census count of 249,000 is higher than the average 232,000 for a legislative district.

There might be a greater impact in a legislative district like the 12th in central New Jersey where the population declined by 2% to about 231,000, but 6,650 people will need to be reallocated to their former residences.

Total population is a major consideration, but not the only one, for the commissions doing the remapping. And they don’t necessarily need to adhere to the current boundaries as closely as possible. Rather, they can seek to base districts around like “communities of interest,” including racial and ethnic groups.

When the mapmaking will begin officially in New Jersey is still unknown. The U.S. Census Bureau has said it will re-release the Aug. 12 data in a somewhat different format to states by Sept. 30. That’s the data the Murphy administration is going to consider official. Once the state gets it, it has seven days to reallocate the incarcerated populations and provide the counts to the commissions.