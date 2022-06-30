New N.J. budget: A look behind the numbers of $50.6B spending proposal

This story originally appeared on NJ Spotlight

Billions in new spending on everything from school construction to lead-paint remediation is up for final approval Wednesday alongside a record state budget lifted by an unprecedented surge in tax collections.

For starters, lawmakers in both houses of the Legislature are planning to vote on a $50.6 billion annual budget, just in time for the fiscal year that begins Friday.

The legislative spending bill includes funding for beefed-up direct property-tax relief, but also dozens of last-minute additions, including pet projects that majority Democrats tacked onto a budget plan first drafted by Gov. Phil Murphy several months ago.

Meanwhile, other language inserted into the budget will dictate how more than $2 billion in federal pandemic aid for New Jersey will be divvied up. Those appropriations call for new spending on hospital upgrades, college and university facilities and lead-paint remediation in homes, among many other items.

And then there’s nearly $3 billion more in state dollars earmarked for other capital projects thanks to a revenue surge that helped generate a massive, nearly $11 billion projected surplus.

That list of spending — which is intended to keep the state from having to issue new long-term debt — includes rail and road projects and long-sought school construction funding, according to legislation moving quickly through the Legislature along with the budget bill.

Murphy, a second-term Democrat, is expected later this week to sign the budget virtually unchanged after spending the last few weeks in behind-the-scenes negotiations with key legislative leaders.