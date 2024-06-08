From Philly and the Pa. suburbs to South Jersey and Delaware, what would you like WHYY News to cover? Let us know!

Last year, the New Jersey state budget allocated $1.5 million to organizations that support people living with Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS), also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease, named after the famous baseball player who was diagnosed with it and later died from it. ALS is a progressive, fatal disease affecting the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord. This year, the governor’s proposed spending plan slashes funding for ALS programs by 66%.

ALS patients, their families and support groups in New Jersey are “shocked and distraught” about the proposed budget cuts.

64-year-old Layne Oliff of Plainfield, New Jersey, was an avid runner and hiker before he got diagnosed with ALS in 2020. In the last four years, the disease confined him to a wheelchair, and he is slowly losing his speech. He said patients like him rely heavily on government aid and programs, and he is disappointed in Gov. Phil Murphy.

“I’m real upset he wants to cut the budget for ALS support, I am. We need help, I’m pissed.”

Oliff said ALS patients need a lot of support to pay for the multiple devices and equipment they need to survive.

Kristen Cocoman, president and CEO of ALS United Greater New York and New Jersey, said this funding cut would be cruel and devastating.

“We are providing items such as communication devices, wheelchairs, all kinds of assistive technology and augmentative equipment,” she said. “We simply just can’t ignore losing a million dollars in funding without drastically reducing some of our services. I’m shocked and disappointed.”

Cocoman said her organization relies on state funding to pay for specialized medical clinics for nurses and social workers, and grants for ALS patients to modify their homes to fit their needs.

“We have found that some people are confined to their home because they simply do not have the funds to install a ramp to get in and out of the home, and that can mean lack of access to the medical community because they can’t get to the doctors,” she said. “And they can’t participate in family events because they are locked into their homes.”