With New Jersey facing a $3 billion budget gap, Gov. Mikie Sherrill will deliver her first proposed budget for the Garden State on Tuesday afternoon.

What’s in the budget?

A source familiar with Sherrill’s budget tells WHYY News the proposal will include:

$12.4 billion for school formula aid, the largest amount in state history

$1.4 billion for preschool education aid, a 9% increase over last year’s budget

$33 million for a new youth mental health initiative

$500,000 for a new social media research center at one of New Jersey’s institutions of higher education

An additional $13.3 million will be for the New Jersey Innovation Authority, to modernize how residents and businesses interact with government, with an online dashboard and state report card.

The proposed spending plan will also include money for:

Programs such as Comfort Partners and the Community Solar Energy Program to protect lower-income residents from utility cost increases

Programs to develop new power generation and solar storage for downward pressure on electricity prices

Establishing two new regulatory review teams at the Department of Environmental Protection to reduce permitting process and construction backlogs and delays

Expanding the Department of State’s Business Action Center to help businesses navigate the permitting and licensing process and access needed capital

Investment in New Jersey’s Bringing Veterans Home program, which aims to end veteran homelessness by the summer of 2026

The state’s looming budget shortfall stems from a projected loss of more than $3 billion in federal Medicaid funding in the coming years and the expiration of $6 billion in pandemic relief from the American Rescue Plan Act.